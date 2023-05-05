Modified On May 05, 2023 04:03 PM By Rohit for MG Comet EV

MG is offering the Comet EV with the smallest battery in its segment (17.3kWh), giving it the most affordable starting price tag

We now have the MG Comet EV’s full variant-wise price list. While the electric car’s test drives are already underway, its bookings will open from May 15, followed by deliveries starting a week later. If you were eyeing the Comet EV but want to know how its prices compare with those of its rivals, check the table below:

MG Comet EV Tata Tiago EV Citroen eC3 17.3kWh battery pack 19.2kWh with 3.3kW charger Pace - Rs 7.98 lakh XE - Rs 8.69 lakh Play - Rs 9.28 lakh XT - Rs 9.29 lakh 24kWh with 3.3kW charger Plush - Rs 9.98 lakh XT - Rs 10.19 lakh XZ+ - Rs 10.99 lakh XZ+ Tech Lux - Rs 11.49 lakh 24kWh with 7.2kW charger 29.2kWh battery pack XZ+ - Rs 11.49 lakh Live - Rs 11.50 lakh

Takeaways

Do note that the price of the Comet EV are introductory and are only valid for the first 5,000 customers.

The Comet EV has the lowest starting price point of the lot, which is Rs 71,000 less than the entry-level variant of the Tiago EV.

Price of the Comet EV’s mid-spec Play variant is almost at par with that of the Tiago EV’s XT variant with the smaller battery pack.

That said, its range-topping Plush trim is more affordable than the Tiago EV’s XT variant (with the 24kWh battery pack and 3.3kW charger) by Rs 21,000. This is where there is a clear trade-off for features and design over range and practicality.

Meanwhile, the entry-level eC3 is more than Rs 1.5 lakh pricier than the top-spec MG Comet EV.

The MG EV gets the smallest battery pack of 17.3kWh, sufficient to offer a claimed range of up to 230km (the least in the segment).

Tata is the only carmaker here to offer its EV with two battery pack options (19.2kWh and 24kWh), thereby providing a range of variants to pick the Tiago EV from. While the smaller battery pack gets a claimed range of 250km, the latter is good for 315km.

It’s the Citroen eC3 which gets the largest battery pack (29.2kWh) while also offering the maximum claimed range (320km) here.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

