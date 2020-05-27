Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 Coupe And GT R Launched In India

Modified On May 27, 2020 04:17 PM By Rohit for Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

Both models are powered by the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbo petrol engine

The AMG C 63 Coupé produces 476PS and 650Nm, while the GT R makes 585PS and 700Nm.

While the C 63 is offered with a 9-speed AT, the GT R gets a 7-speed DCT.

Both models get up to 20-inch alloy wheels and a 12.3-inch driver’s display.

Mercedes-Benz has launched two AMG models, the AMG C 63 Coupé and AMG GT R , in India. They are priced at Rs 1.33 crore and Rs 2.48 crore respectively (ex-showroom India, except Kerala).

Powering the C 63 Coupé is a BS6-compliant 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that makes 476PS and 650Nm. It comes mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. The C 63 is capable of completing the 0-100kmph sprint in 4 seconds while top speed is electronically limited to 250kmph. The GT R is also powered by the same engine but produces 585PS (+109PS) and 700Nm (+50Nm) when compared to the C 63 Coupé. Mercedes-Benz offers the GT R with a 7-speed DCT gearbox that powers the rear wheels. It can do the 0-100kmph sprint in 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 318kmph.

Mercedes-Benz offers the C 63 with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an updated touchscreen infotainment system with Mercedes’ COMAND online, up to 20-inch forged alloy wheels, and a head-up display. The GT R comes with up to 20-inch forged alloy wheels, manual traction control, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The C 63 Coupé rivals the BMW M4 and Audi RS5 while the GT R takes on the Porsche 911 GT3 RS in international markets.

