The Pravaig Defy premium electric SUV is longer than the likes of the Mahindra XUV700 and Toyota Fortuner and is priced at Rs 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Defy is the first electric SUV from Pravaig Electric.

Its bookings are underway for Rs 51,000; deliveries to begin in late 2023.

Exterior highlights include Rolls-Royce-like suicide doors and connected LED taillights.

Gets eco-friendly materials for the interior including vegan leather and recycled nylon.

Features on offer include a 15.6-inch central display and cooled and powered seats.

Has a 90kWh battery pack and a dual-motor setup with all-wheel drivetrain, offers a range of over 500km.

Pravaig Electric, a Bengaluru-based startup, marks its entry into the electric SUV space with the Defy EV, priced at Rs 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the premium electric SUV are underway for a token of Rs 51,000 while it is currently enduring a wait time of nine months. Pravaig has revealed that the Defy’s deliveries will commence in late 2023. An off-roader version of the Defy called the 'Veer' was also showcased during the launch event.

The Pravaig Defy is a fairly large SUV measuring more than 4.9m long, 1.94m wide and 1.65m tall. It is stated to have a ground clearance of 234mm, while its wheelbase measures 3.03m. With these dimensions, it is even bigger than the likes of the Mahindra XUV700 and Toyota Fortuner.

It gets sharp cuts and creases all along its body as part of its angular styling and features an LED strip connecting the taillights. It also has a sloping roofline for a sportier air. Pravaig has fitted it with Rolls-Royce-style suicide doors, making the Defy the most affordable car to offer that design feature. The premium electric SUV is available in a total of 11 exterior paint options, details of which you can find in our colours-specific story.

It is claimed to be offered with a choice of five interior trims. Like most premium and modern EV makers, Pravaig follows the green trend stating it has made use of eco-friendly materials, SUV which include technical textile from PET bottles, recovered nylon and vegan leather.

The Defy SUV comes with cooled and powered seats, a dual-panel glass roof, Devialet premium sound system, PM 2.5 air filter, ambient lighting and a 15.6-inch central display. Pravaig also claims the Defy has a top notch safety rating, but test results from crash agencies aren’t yet out.

Pravaig has equipped the Defy with a 90kWh battery pack, feeding power to 402PS/620Nm dual motors for its all-wheel-drive setup, while offering a range of over 500km. The SUV claims a top speed of 210km and that it can go from nought to 100kmph in 4.9 seconds. The battery can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in just half an hour using a 160kW DC fast charger. Pravaig states that its battery life is suited for 2.5 lakh kms.

The Defy’s closest rivals are the Volvo XC40 Recharge and Kia EV6. Based on its specifications, it also comes on par with luxury electric SUVs such as the BMW iX, Audi e-tron SUV and Mercedes-Benz EQC.