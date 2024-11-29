All
Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Electric Powertrain Details Compared

Modified On Nov 29, 2024 06:53 PM By Dipan for Mahindra BE 6e

Both EVs come with two battery pack options mated to a fairly potent electric motor, but which one is better? We find out

Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: powertrain details compared

The Mahindra BE 6e and the Tata Curvv EV are two of the most recent EVs introduced by the two Indian carmakers. Both EVs come with a lot of features and two battery pack options which power fairly potent electric motors. But how do the powertrain options of the Mahindra BE 6e and Tata Curvv EV stack up against each other? Let us check it out.

Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Powertrains

Mahindra BE 6e

Model

Mahindra BE 6e

Tata Curvv EV

Battery Pack

59 kWh

79 kWh

45 kWh

55 kWh

No. Of Electric Motor(s)

1

1

1

1

Power

231 PS

286 PS

150 PS

167 PS

Torque

380 Nm

380 Nm

215 Nm

215 Nm

Range (MIDC part 1 + part 2)

535 km

682 km

430 km

502 km

Drivetrain

RWD*

RWD

FWD^

FWD

*RWD = Rear-wheel-drive

^FWD = Front-wheel-drive

Tata Curvv EV

Both the Mahindra BE 6e and the Tata Curvv EV come with two battery pack options. However, it is the Mahindra EV that gets the larger battery packs. The BE 6e has a rear-axle-mounted electric motor, while on the Curvv EV the electric motor is mounted on the front axle. 

The BE 6e’s rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup with the electric motor produces 231 PS/380 Nm or 286 PS/380 Nm, depending on the battery pack chosen. On the other hand, the Curvv EV’s electric motor is mounted on the front axle making it a front-wheel-drive (FWD) offering, and it produces a lesser 150 PS/215 Nm or 167 PS/215 Nm, again depending on the choice of the battery pack.

The Curvv EV’s battery pack has a claimed range ranging from 430 km to 502 km while the BE 6e outshines it by a big margin by offering a claimed range between 535 km and 682 km.

Also Read: Here Are 10 Features Seen For The First Time On A Mahindra Car

Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Charging Options

Mahindra BE 6e

Model

Mahindra BE 6e

Tata Curvv EV

Battery Pack

59 kWh

79 kWh

45 kWh

55 kWh

AC Charger

7.2 kW / 11 kW

7.2 kW/11 kW

7.2 kW charger

7.2 kW charger

AC Charging Time

8.7 hours / 6 hours (0-100 percent)

11.7 hours / 8 hours (0-100 percent)

6.5 hours (10-100 percent)

7.9 hours (10-100 percent)

DC Fast Charger

140 kW

175 kW

More than 60 kW fast charger

More than 70 kW fast charger

DC Charging Time

20 minutes (20-80 percent)

20 minutes (20-80 percent)

40 minutes (10-80 percent)

40 minutes (10-80 percent)

The Mahindra BE 6e and Tata Curvv Ev come with both AC as well as DC fast chargers.

Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Price

Model

Price Range

Mahindra BE 6e

From Rs 18.90 lakh

Tata Curvv EV

Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

Only the price of the entry-level BE 6e has been revealed and it is Rs 1.45 lakh more expensive than the Tata Curvv EV’s base variant. But a thing to note here is that the BE 6e’s base variant gets a lot more features than the Curvv’s corresponding variant, such as a dual-screen setup on the dashboard and a 6-speaker sound system.

Tata Curvv EV

The Mahindra BE 6e and Tata Curvv EV, while being a rival to each other, also compete with the MG ZS EV. It will also lock horns with the Hyundai Creta EV and can be considered an affordable alternative to the BYD Atto 3.

