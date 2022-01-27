Kia India To Launch The Carens In February

Published On Jan 27, 2022 05:34 PM By Rohit for Kia Carens

Bookings are already underway for Rs 25,000 both online and at Kia’s dealerships

To be sold in five trims: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus.

It will come in both 6- and 7-seating configurations.

Features on board include an air purifier, 64-colour ambient lighting, and single-pane sunroof.

Kia will provide it with the same engines as the Seltos: two petrol and a diesel.

Expected to be priced from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 19.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Carens, the carmaker's fourth model in India, will be launched in February 2022. Both online and offline bookings for the MPV have been underway since January 14 for Rs 25,000. Kia recently revealed that it received over 7,000 bookings on the first day itself.

The Carens will be available in five trims: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. The MPV will be available as both 6- and 7-seaters.

The Carens is the Hyundai Alcazar's sibling, with an important feature over the latter: a one-touch electric tumble for the second-row seats (only in the 7-seater variants).

The Kia MPV has an impressive features list, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 64-colour ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, and a single-pane sunroof. It also gets cruise control, a digitised driver's display, and auto climate control. Standard safety kit includes six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, and vehicle stability management (VSM).

Kia will be providing the Carens with the same engines as the Seltos: 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. A 6-speed manual is offered as standard, with an optional 6-speed torque converter (with the diesel mill) and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (turbo-petrol).

The Carens is expected to be priced between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 19.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar.