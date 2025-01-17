Kia EV6 Facelift Unveiled At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The Kia EV6 facelift comes with an 84 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of over 650 km

The Kia EV6 has been on sale in India since 2022 and has not received any major update since then. However, this is going to change soon as the facelifted Kia EV6 will be launched in India later in 2025. Kia has now showcased the facelifted EV6 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Bookings have already commenced and the electric SUV will be launched in March 2025. Here is everything you need to know about it:

Exterior

While the existing model is already aggressive looking, the facelifted Kia EV6 has become even sharper with sleeker headlights and triangular LED DRLs. The front bumper has also been redesigned with sharper cuts and creases to alleviate the aggressive nature of this EV.

The new EV6 comes with 19-inch alloy wheels. No significant changes have been made to the rear of the electric crossover

Interior

While the dashboard design and centre console are similar to the current India-spec model, it gets a new 3-spoke steering wheel with a dual-tone theme. It also packs in a curved panoramic trim that houses the touchscreen and the driver’s display. It comes with a fingerprint scanner in the centre console for biometric authentication as well.

Features And Safety

Like the current-spec Kia EV6, the facelifted model will be also feature-packed to the brim. It has been equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch driver’s display and a 12-inch heads-up display (HUD). It also comes with a 15W wireless phone charger, augmented reality (AR) based navigation and a digital key feature.

In terms of safety, it gets 7 airbags (as standard), 360-degree camera, and front, rear and side parking sensors. It also comes with a full-fledged Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features like a front collision avoidance system and adaptive cruise control.

Battery Pack, Electric Motor And Range

The facelifted Kia EV6 comes with an 84 kWh battery pack option, the specifications of which are as follows:

Battery Pack 84 kWh Power 325 PS Torque 605 Nm Claimed range Over 650 km

It can be charged with a 350 kW DC fast cgarger that can juice up the EV from 10-80 percent in 18 minutes.

Expected Price And Rivals

The current-spec Kia EV6 is priced at Rs 60.96 lakh (ex-showroom) and the 2025 Kia EV6 is expected to be priced at a slight premium over the current model. The facelifted EV will continue to rival the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Mercedes-Benz EQA, Volvo C40 Recharge, and BMW iX1.

