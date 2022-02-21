Published On Feb 21, 2022 01:19 PM By Tarun for Kia Carens

Prices of the MPV were announced just a week ago, while bookings have been open since January

Kia Carens available in five trims: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus.

Safety covered by six airbags, ESC, tyre pressure monitoring, hill start/descent assist, and all-wheel disc brakes as standard.

Engine options include 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol.

Launched at an introductory price of Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia has already started deliveries of the Carens MPV across India within just a week of its launch. The three-row Carens -- which has registered nearly 20,000 bookings within a month -- is available at introductory prices ranging from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Kia Carens is available in five trims: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. It’s primarily a 7-seater, with an optional 6-seater limited to the top-spec Luxury Plus.

The MPV features LED lighting all around, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, a Bose 8-speaker sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, cruise control, and a digitized driver’s display.

Passenger safety is covered by six airbags, ESC (electronic stability control), tyre pressure monitoring, hill start assist, downhill brake control, and all-wheel disc brakes as standard. Additionally, you get front parking sensors and a rear parking camera from one trim above the base.

The Carens gets three engine options: 115PS 1.5-litre petrol and diesel, along with 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. A 6-speed manual is standard, and the diesel and turbo-petrol get an optional 6-speed automatic and a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic), respectively.

The Kia Carens rivals the Maruti Ertiga, XL6 and the Mahindra Marazzo MPVs. It also serves as an alternative to the base variants of the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700 (7-seater variants), and MG Hector Plus.

Read More on : Kia Carens diesel