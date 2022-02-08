January 2022 Sub-compact SUV Sales: Tata Nexon Still On Top
The Hyundai Venue was the second best-seller with a fair gap to the Brezza below it
The Indian automotive space has witnessed a good start to 2022 in terms of monthly sales. Every model in the sub-compact SUV space had a positive month-on-month figure with a strong recovery from Kia. Here’s how each model fared in January 2022:
|
January 2022
|
December 2021
|
MoM Growth
|
Market share current(%)
|
Market share (% last year)
|
YoY mkt share (%)
|
Tata Nexon
|
13816
|
12899
|
7.1
|
24.8
|
15.65
|
9.15
|
Hyundai Venue
|
11377
|
10360
|
9.81
|
20.42
|
28.2
|
-7.78
|
Maruti Vitara Brezza
|
9576
|
9531
|
0.47
|
17.19
|
28.06
|
-10.87
|
Kia Sonet
|
6904
|
3578
|
92.95
|
12.39
|
13.65
|
-1.26
|
Mahindra XUV300
|
4550
|
4260
|
6.8
|
8.16
|
9.1
|
-0.94
|
Nissan Magnite
|
3827
|
2653
|
44.25
|
6.87
|
1.28
|
5.59
|
Renault Kiger
|
3053
|
2117
|
44.21
|
5.48
|
0
|
5.48
|
Toyota Urban Cruiser
|
2590
|
2359
|
9.79
|
4.65
|
4.03
|
0.62
|
Total
|
55693
|
47757
|
16.61
|
99.96
Takeaways
-
The Tata Nexon retained its top spot for monthly sales in January 2022 and by a strong margin. It recorded 13,816 units sold for a 7 percent month-on-month growth.
-
Hyundai saw a month-on-month growth of nearly 10 percent for the Venue and was the only other sub-4m SUV to record sales of over 10,000 units.
-
The Maruti Vitara Brezza is due to be updated in 2022 and currently is the third-best selling model in its segment. Its figures for January and December 2021 were quite similar, hovering around 9,500 units each month. Its Toyota-badged version stays at the bottom of the list.
-
Monthly sales for the Kia Sonet recovered from their December 2021 performance, recording a month-on-month growth of almost 93 percent with 6,904 units sold in January.
-
The Mahindra XUV300 continues to hold onto fifth spot in monthly sales of the sub-4m SUV segment with 4550 units.
-
Nissan and Renault experienced similar MoM growth for the Magnite and Kiger at 44 percent. But the Magnite still leads with 3,827 units compared to the Kiger’s 3,053.
