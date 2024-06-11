Modified On Jun 11, 2024 05:36 PM By CarDekho

The Inster is basically the electric version of the Casper that’s sold in international markets

Hyundai has given a sneak peek of its smallest electric car, the Inster EV, ahead of its debut at the Busan International Mobility Show later in June in South Korea. The Inster is basically the all-electric version of the Casper, which is the carmaker’s micro SUV sold in international markets.

Hyundai Inster Design

Based on the teased images, the Inster looks largely similar to the Casper, but gets a handful of differentiating design touches. The most evident difference is the new pixel-like LED DRL light signature and four-spoke alloys. This being an EV, we suspect that the grille is also likely to be blanked off to give it a cleaner minimalist look. Once can also notice that the charging flap is located on the nose.

Quirky bits like the round LED headlights and pixel-like signature for the tail lamps have been retained.

Hyundai Inster Interior And Features

Interior images of the Inster are yet to be released, but we suspect it should be similar to its ICE counterpart. The Casper’s cabin is also extremely practical with flat folding seats (both front and rear), which makes it super practical. We hope this touch is also offered in the Inster to up its appeal.

In terms of features, one can expect the Inster to come with all the goodies available with the Casper such as a floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital driver’s display, cruise control, automatic climate control, drive modes and keyless entry with push button start.

Hyundai Inster Specifications

Technical specifications are yet to be determined, but Hyundai says the Inster is estimated to have a WLTP-claimed range of 355km.

Hyundai Inster India Launch?

The Hyundai Inster’s launch is yet to be confirmed for the Indian market. But if brought here, it will be a great alternative to the likes of the Tata Tiago EV, MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3.