Hyundai Creta Electric Launched At Auto Expo 2025, Here’s A Closer Look At It In Our 7 Image Gallery

The Hyundai Creta Electric, priced from Rs 17.99 lakh, is the most affordable electric SUV from the carmaker

Hyundai India has launched the Creta Electric at Auto Expo 2025, with prices starting from Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV is available to buy in four broad variants – Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence. The Hyundai Creta EV takes the successful formula of the ICE-powered model and now delivers the same in a greener way. It also gets slightly different design elements to set it apart from the ICE-powered model.

If you intend to take a closer look at the Hyundai Creta Electric, here’s a closer look at it in our image gallery.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Exterior Design

Front

The Creta Electric gets a fascia that’s slightly different from the ICE-powered model. It now features a slimmer grille that’s blanked off with a gloss black plastic with pixelated design elements. Even the lower bumper has been reworked and gets active air flaps, which open automatically when the components need cooling. Bits such as the connected LED DRLs and squared headlights are the same as the standard car.

Side

The silhouette of the Creta Electric is similar to the standard model. The main difference which can be easily seen is the new 17-inch alloy wheels which get aero elements. The Creta Electric is available in the various colour options. Monotone options include Atlas White, Ocean Blue Metallic, Starry Night, Abyss Black Pearl and Fiery Red Pearl. One can also get the Robust Emerald, Titan Grey and Ocean Blue in a matte finish. Lastly, dual-tone options include Ocean Blue Metallic With Black Roof and Atlas White With Black Roof.

Rear

At the rear, the Hyundai Creta Electric gets the same connected LED tail lamps as the ICE-powered model. The rear bumper has been tweaked and one can find pixelated elements on it.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Interior Design

The Creta Electric’s cabin is more or less similar to what you would find in the ICE-powered model, albeit with a few tweaks. It’s not a bad thing as the dashboard design is modern and upmarket. You get the familiar dual displays, which get EV-specific graphics and keen eyed viewers will notice that the control panel for the AC is now majorly touch sensitive.

The main change one can easily notice is that the Creta Electric now gets a new three-spoke steering wheel. The gear selector has also been shifted to the steering column for easier access.

Shifting of the gear selector has also freed up plenty of space in the lower centre console, which Hyundai has cleverly used to fill it up with storage slots. There are also buttons for important functions for electronic parking brakes with auto hold, drive modes and ventilated front seats.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Features Onboard

As typical with most Hyundais, the Creta Electric comes with a long list of features. It gets a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting, powered front seats with ventilation and memory function for the driver.

Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors with 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, tyre pressure monitoring system and Level-2 ADAS.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Powertrain Options Explained

The Hyundai Creta Electric comes with two powertrain options, both of which get different battery packs and motor specifications. You can take a detailed look at the Creta EV’s powertrain statistics in this table below:

Hyundai Creta Electric Hyundai Creta Electric Long Range Power (PS) 135 PS 171 PS Battery Pack 42 kWh 51.4 kWh Claimed Range 390 km 473 km 0 to 100 kmph – 7.9 seconds

The Hyundai Creta Electric supports fast charging capabilities and can be juiced up from 10 to 80 percent in 58 minutes.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Rivals

The Hyundai Creta Electric locks horns with the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6 as well as the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

