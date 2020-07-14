Honda City 2020 Launch Tomorrow

Modified On Jul 14, 2020 11:35 AM By Dhruv.A for Honda City 2020

It will be sold alongside the existing fourth-generation City

Honda City 2020 to launch tomorrow with prices expected to start from Rs 11 lakh.

Bookings can be made for as little as Rs 5,000.

It will get both a petrol and diesel engine but two-pedal convenience will be exclusive to the former.

Rivals the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz, Toyota Yaris and Skoda Rapid.

Honda will launch the fifth-gen City tomorrow in India. Its bookings are open for Rs 5,000 through online channels and Rs 21,000 if you reserve one by visiting a dealership. Honda will launch the new-gen model after more than six years (fourth-gen model was launched in January 2014).

The 2020 City gets an array of LED elements for the headlight, daytime running lamps and the tail lamps. The top-spec City is equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, sunroof, 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Weblink. On top of that, it also features Alexa compatibility and Honda’s connected technology.

Engine options for the Honda City include a set of BS6 compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel units that have a 6-speed transmission in common. The petrol engine can also be paired with a 7-step CVT.

The City is likely to bear a price tag ranging between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 15 lakh. If you want a price estimate, here’s a detailed assessment of the expected prices. It will rekindle its rivalry with the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz, Toyota Yaris, Skoda Rapid and of course, its own stablemate and namesake, the fourth-gen City. If you want to know how it drives, click here to read our first drive review.

