Honda Cars Get Dearer By Up To Rs 20,000

Published On Feb 01, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Honda City

Honda has increased the prices of all models except the fourth-gen City

The Amaze , Jazz, and WR-V have become pricier by Rs 5,000.

Honda has hiked the prices of the fifth-gen City by up to Rs 20,000.

The City is now priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 14.84 lakh.

Revised prices for the Amaze range from Rs 6.22 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh.

New prices for the Jazz range from Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh.

Honda has priced the WR-V between Rs 8.55 lakh and Rs 11.05 lakh.

Almost all Honda cars have become dearer by up to Rs 20,000 in 2021. The price hike applies to all models (including the Special and Exclusive Editions of the Amaze and WR-V), except the fourth-gen City. While Honda hasn’t cited any reason for the increment, we suspect it is due to the rising input costs. Here’s a look at the revised model-wise pricing:

Honda Amaze

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference E MT Rs 6.17 lakh Rs 6.22 lakh +Rs 5,000 S MT Rs 6.88 lakh Rs 6.93 lakh +Rs 5,000 S MT Special Edition Rs 7 lakh Rs 7.05 lakh +Rs 5,000 V MT Rs 7.48 lakh Rs 7.53 lakh +Rs 5,000 S CVT Rs 7.78 lakh Rs 7.83 lakh +Rs 5,000 S CVT Special Edition Rs 7.90 lakh Rs 7.95 lakh +Rs 5,000 VX MT Rs 7.96 lakh Rs 8.01 lakh +Rs 5,000 VX MT Exclusive Edition Rs 7.96 lakh Rs 8.01 lakh +Rs 5,000 V CVT Rs 8.38 lakh Rs 8.43 lakh +Rs 5,000 VX CVT Rs 8.79 lakh Rs 8.84 lakh +Rs 5,000 VX CVT Exclusive Edition Rs 8.79 lakh Rs 8.84 lakh +Rs 5,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference E MT Rs 7.63 lakh Rs 7.68 lakh +Rs 5,000 S MT Rs 8.18 lakh Rs 8.23 lakh +Rs 5,000 S MT Special Edition Rs 8.30 lakh Rs 8.35 lakh +Rs 5,000 V MT Rs 8.78 lakh Rs 8.83 lakh +Rs 5,000 S CVT Rs 8.98 lakh Rs 9.03 lakh +Rs 5,000 S CVT Special Edition Rs 9.10 lakh Rs 9.15 lakh +Rs 5,000 VX MT Rs 9.26 lakh Rs 9.31 lakh +Rs 5,000 VX MT Exclusive Edition Rs 9.26 lakh Rs 9.31 lakh +Rs 5,000 V CVT Rs 9.58 lakh Rs 9.63 lakh +Rs 5,000 VX CVT Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh No change VX CVT Exclusive Edition Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh No change

All Honda Amaze variants have become pricier by Rs 5,000, except for the top-spec diesel-automatic VX and VX Exclusive Edition still priced at Rs 9.99 lakh.

Fifth-gen Honda City

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference V MT Rs 10.89 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh +Rs 10,000 V CVT Rs 12.19 lakh Rs 12.29 lakh +Rs 10,000 VX MT Rs 12.25 lakh Rs 12.35 lakh +Rs 10,000 VX CVT Rs 13.55 lakh Rs 13.65 lakh +Rs 10,000 ZX MT Rs 13.14 lakh Rs 13.34 lakh +Rs 20,000 ZX CVT Rs 14.44 lakh Rs 14.64 lakh +Rs 20,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference V MT Rs 12.39 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh +Rs 10,000 VX MT Rs 13.75 lakh Rs 13.85 lakh +Rs 10,000 ZX MT Rs 14.64 lakh Rs 14.84 lakh +Rs 20,000

Honda has increased the prices of the top-spec ZX of the fifth-gen City by Rs 20,000. This applies to both petrol and diesel engines. All other variant prices have gone up by Rs 10,000.

Honda Jazz

Variant Old Price New Price Difference V MT Rs 7.50 lakh Rs 7.55 lakh +Rs 5,000 V CVT Rs 8.50 lakh Rs 8.55 lakh +Rs 5,000 VX MT Rs 8.10 lakh Rs 8.15 lakh +Rs 5,000 VX CVT Rs 9.10 lakh Rs 9.15 lakh +Rs 5,000 ZX MT Rs 8.74 lakh Rs 8.79 lakh +Rs 5,000 ZX CVT Rs 9.74 lakh Rs 9.79 lakh +Rs 5,000

The prices of all variants of the Jazz have shot up uniformly by Rs 5,000. Honda’s premium hatchback has been a petrol-only offering since its return in August 2020.

Honda WR-V

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference SV MT Rs 8.50 lakh Rs 8.55 lakh +Rs 5,000 VX MT Rs 9.70 lakh Rs 9.75 lakh +Rs 5,000 VX MT Exclusive Edition Rs 9.70 lakh Rs 9.75 lakh +Rs 5,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference SV MT Rs 9.80 lakh Rs 9.85 lakh +Rs 5,000 VX MT Rs 11 lakh Rs 11.05 lakh +Rs 5,000 VX MT Exclusive Edition Rs 11 lakh Rs 11.05 lakh +Rs 5,000

All the WR-V variants are now evenly costlier by Rs 5,000. This hike applies to both petrol and diesel engines.

The fourth-gen City remains untouched by the price hike, retailing from Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh. Honda had discontinued the Civic and CR-V in India when it terminated production at its Greater Noida plant in December 2020. Towards the end of their life-cycle, Honda’s flagship sedan and SUV were priced from Rs 17.93 lakh to Rs 22.34 lakh and Rs 28.27 lakh to Rs 29.49 lakh respectively.

All prices, ex-showroom

Read More on : Honda City Automatic