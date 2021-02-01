  • Login / Register
Honda Cars Get Dearer By Up To Rs 20,000

Published On Feb 01, 2021 08:00 AM

Honda has increased the prices of all models except the fourth-gen City

  • The Amaze, Jazz, and WR-V have become pricier by Rs 5,000.

  • Honda has hiked the prices of the fifth-gen City by up to Rs 20,000.

  • The City is now priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 14.84 lakh.

  • Revised prices for the Amaze range from Rs 6.22 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh.

  • New prices for the Jazz range from Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh.

  • Honda has priced the WR-V between Rs 8.55 lakh and Rs 11.05 lakh.

Almost all Honda cars have become dearer by up to Rs 20,000 in 2021. The price hike applies to all models (including the Special and Exclusive Editions of the Amaze and WR-V), except the fourth-gen City. While Honda hasn’t cited any reason for the increment, we suspect it is due to the rising input costs. Here’s a look at the revised model-wise pricing:

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

E MT

Rs 6.17 lakh

Rs 6.22 lakh

+Rs 5,000

S MT

Rs 6.88 lakh

Rs 6.93 lakh

+Rs 5,000

S MT Special Edition

Rs 7 lakh

Rs 7.05 lakh

+Rs 5,000

V MT

Rs 7.48 lakh

Rs 7.53 lakh

+Rs 5,000

S CVT

Rs 7.78 lakh

Rs 7.83 lakh

+Rs 5,000

S CVT Special Edition

Rs 7.90 lakh

Rs 7.95 lakh

+Rs 5,000

VX MT

Rs 7.96 lakh

Rs 8.01 lakh

+Rs 5,000

VX MT Exclusive Edition

Rs 7.96 lakh

Rs 8.01 lakh

+Rs 5,000

V CVT

Rs 8.38 lakh

Rs 8.43 lakh

+Rs 5,000

VX CVT

Rs 8.79 lakh

Rs 8.84 lakh

+Rs 5,000

VX CVT Exclusive Edition

Rs 8.79 lakh

Rs 8.84 lakh

+Rs 5,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

E MT

Rs 7.63 lakh

Rs 7.68 lakh

+Rs 5,000

S MT

Rs 8.18 lakh

Rs 8.23 lakh

+Rs 5,000

S MT Special Edition

Rs 8.30 lakh

Rs 8.35 lakh

+Rs 5,000

V MT

Rs 8.78 lakh

Rs 8.83 lakh

+Rs 5,000

S CVT

Rs 8.98 lakh

Rs 9.03 lakh

+Rs 5,000

S CVT Special Edition

Rs 9.10 lakh

Rs 9.15 lakh

+Rs 5,000

VX MT

Rs 9.26 lakh

Rs 9.31 lakh

+Rs 5,000

VX MT Exclusive Edition

Rs 9.26 lakh

Rs 9.31 lakh

+Rs 5,000

V CVT

Rs 9.58 lakh

Rs 9.63 lakh

+Rs 5,000

VX CVT

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh

No change

VX CVT Exclusive Edition

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh

No change

All Honda Amaze variants have become pricier by Rs 5,000, except for the top-spec diesel-automatic VX and VX Exclusive Edition still priced at Rs 9.99 lakh.

Fifth-gen Honda City

Fifth-gen Honda City

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

V MT

Rs 10.89 lakh

Rs 10.99 lakh

+Rs 10,000

V CVT

Rs 12.19 lakh

Rs 12.29 lakh

+Rs 10,000

VX MT

Rs 12.25 lakh

Rs 12.35 lakh

+Rs 10,000

VX CVT

Rs 13.55 lakh

Rs 13.65 lakh

+Rs 10,000

ZX MT

Rs 13.14 lakh

Rs 13.34 lakh

+Rs 20,000

ZX CVT

Rs 14.44 lakh

Rs 14.64 lakh

+Rs 20,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

V MT

Rs 12.39 lakh

Rs 12.49 lakh

+Rs 10,000

VX MT

Rs 13.75 lakh

Rs 13.85 lakh

+Rs 10,000

ZX MT

Rs 14.64 lakh

Rs 14.84 lakh

+Rs 20,000

Honda has increased the prices of the top-spec ZX of the fifth-gen City by Rs 20,000. This applies to both petrol and diesel engines. All other variant prices have gone up by Rs 10,000.

Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

V MT

Rs 7.50 lakh

Rs 7.55 lakh

+Rs 5,000

V CVT

Rs 8.50 lakh

Rs 8.55 lakh

+Rs 5,000

VX MT

Rs 8.10 lakh

Rs 8.15 lakh

+Rs 5,000

VX CVT

Rs 9.10 lakh

Rs 9.15 lakh

+Rs 5,000

ZX MT

Rs 8.74 lakh

Rs 8.79 lakh

+Rs 5,000

ZX CVT

Rs 9.74 lakh

Rs 9.79 lakh

+Rs 5,000

The prices of all variants of the Jazz have shot up uniformly by Rs 5,000. Honda’s premium hatchback has been a petrol-only offering since its return in August 2020.

Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

SV MT

Rs 8.50 lakh

Rs 8.55 lakh

+Rs 5,000

VX MT

Rs 9.70 lakh

Rs 9.75 lakh

+Rs 5,000

VX MT Exclusive Edition

Rs 9.70 lakh

Rs 9.75 lakh

+Rs 5,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

SV MT

Rs 9.80 lakh

Rs 9.85 lakh

+Rs 5,000

VX MT

Rs 11 lakh

Rs 11.05 lakh

+Rs 5,000

VX MT Exclusive Edition

Rs 11 lakh

Rs 11.05 lakh

+Rs 5,000

All the WR-V variants are now evenly costlier by Rs 5,000. This hike applies to both petrol and diesel engines.

Fourth-gen City

The fourth-gen City remains untouched by the price hike, retailing from Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh. Honda had discontinued the Civic and CR-V in India when it terminated production at its Greater Noida plant in December 2020. Towards the end of their life-cycle, Honda’s flagship sedan and SUV were priced from Rs 17.93 lakh to Rs 22.34 lakh and Rs 28.27 lakh to Rs 29.49 lakh respectively.

All prices, ex-showroom

Published by
Rohit
