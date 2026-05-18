Here’s A Proper Look At The One-above-base HTE (O) Variant Of The 2026 Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos is no new name in the Indian automotive industry by now. It was introduced in 2019 in our market and was recently given a generation upgrade to make it an even more fierceful offering in its segment. The 2026 Kia Seltos is available in as many as 10 broad variants. In this story, let’s check out the one-above-base HTE (O) variant in detail:

Exterior

Kia offers the one-above-base HTE (O) variant with LED headlights with LED DRLs and a silver-finished front skid plate. The grille has a black finish, although it is not finished in gloss as seen on higher variants.

The 1-above-base HTE (O) variant retains the same 16-inch steel wheels with covers from the base-spec HTE, but they now come with stylised covers. While there are flush-type door handles on offer, they are not electrically deployed as observed on higher variants.

The roof rails get a gloss black finish from the HTE (O) variant onwards. Elements such as ORVM-mounted turn indicators and chunky body cladding are already present from the entry-level variant.

At the back, the Seltos HTE (O) carries on with the same LED tail light setup as the base variant, but the centre portion is now illuminated. You can also spot a silver-finished skid plate on this variant, as seen on the SUV’s fascia. A shark fin antenna and a roof-integrated spoiler have also been retained from the HTE trim.

Colour Options

Kia is offering the HTE (O) variant of the new Seltos in nine monotone shades:

Frost Blue

Glacier White Pearl

Morning Haze

Imperial Blue

Pewter Olive

Aurora Black Pearl

Magma Red

Ivory Silver Gloss

Gravity Gray

The only monotone paint option missing is the Matte Graphite that is reserved for the X-Line trim. There’s no dual-tone exterior colour choice available with the HTE (O) variant.

Interior

The HTE (O) variant’s cabin features a dual-tone black and gray theme. However, the seat material has improved from fabric to semi-leatherette here over the previous-in-line HTE variant. It has the new 3-spoke steering wheel that gets both tilt and telescopic adjustments.

Kia has made use of brushed silver elements on the door pads, steering wheel and the centre console to give a dash of contrast in the dark-themed cabin. There’s also a rear centre armrest on offer starting from this variant.

Features

In terms of equipment, the HTE (O) comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital driver’s display, keyless entry, and a push-button start/stop. It also gets paddle shifters, traction control and drive modes, manual AC, and cruise control.

The Seltos HTE (O) is packed with safety tech such as six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a rear parking camera with guidelines, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold. Check out which variant gets what features in this report.

Powertrain Options

The 1-above-base HTE (O) variant is available with the following engine-gearbox combos:

Engine 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed iMT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*CVT - continuously variable transmission, iMT - intelligent manual transmission (manual without the clutch pedal), AT - torque converter automatic transmission

Kia offers the HTE (O) variant with all the engine and gearbox options save for the 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission) with the turbo-petrol engine.

Price And Rivals

The new Kia Seltos HTE (O) is priced between 12.09 lakh and Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Kia’s compact SUV takes on other similarly sized offerings such as the Tata Sierra, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, and Honda Elevate. It also serves as a rival to SUV-coupes such as the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt.

CarDekho Says…

Even though the HTE (O) is a lower-spec variant on paper, it does pack plenty of equipment for its price. You get most of the essentials along with a few creature comforts, such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, six airbags, and an electronic parking brake too. Couple that with the option to pick almost all of the engine-gearbox combos on offer with the SUV, as well as the nine monotone shades to select from, and you will only be spoilt for choice.