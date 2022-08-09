Govt Of Haryana Opens Institute Of Driving Training And Research For All Types Of Vehicles

Modified On Aug 09, 2022 03:39 PM By Tarun

The institute is fully automated and the training centre functions without any human intervention

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar using the advanced simulator, which will be used to create a real-world driving experience

The Government of Haryana has set up a comprehensive driving training and research institute in Karnal.

It has been set up in collaboration with Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.

The driving institute offers people training for all types of vehicles, including trucks and buses.

The centre boasts of an automated driving test track, simulators, workshops and engine rooms.

Once the tests and training are cleared, the institute also issues the licence.

To curb the growing number of road accidents, the Government of Haryana has inaugurated the Institute of Driving Training And Research (IDTR) in Karnal. This institute has been set up in collaboration with Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Limited (HMSI).

The institute will offer people training to drive/ride light and heavy motor vehicles, ranging from two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers and even trucks and buses. Going by international standards, the centre boasts of an automated driving test track, modern training equipment, advanced simulators, classrooms, workshops and engine rooms.

Through this institute, which also houses a hostel, drivers will get practical training on different types of terrains and road conditions without any human intervention. Once the tests are cleared, the centre will also issue driving licences. Between 300 and 350 individuals are trained at this institute on a daily basis.

Also Read: Each Airbag Costs Just Rs 800, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Manohar Lal Khattar, the Chief Minister of Haryana said, "Many road accidents occur due to lack of driving skills and breaching of safety by drivers. So, the State government has planned to impart driving training to the youth who are aspiring to become drivers."

He further added that about 5 lakh road accidents take place in India every year and in these accidents, about 1.5 lakh people lose their lives, partly due to the lack of proper driving skills. Haryana holds the thirteenth spot when it comes to road accidents and the State government is making sincere efforts to change the statistic.

The government has plans to open eight more such institutes across Haryana. The step has been taken to educate and train people accordingly so that road accidents in the State are reduced.