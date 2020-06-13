Good News Roundup: The Fight Against COVID-19 Vol. 10

Published On Jun 13, 2020 11:05 AM By Dhruv.A

Here are a bunch of positive headlines from last week that could bring a smile to your face

Yes, most of us have lost count of which week of the lockdown we are in at the moment. Every day feels the same and the news that reaches us can be regarded as nothing more than sad, mundane and repetitive. However, there are some silver linings that you may have overlooked during the last week. Take a look.

More than 35 lakh have recovered globally

The number of patients that have overcome COVID-19 has risen by more than six lakh in the past week. Moreover, India’s Ministry of Health has revealed that the number of active cases is actually less than the people who have already recovered. The recovery rate now stands at a healthy 48.88 per cent.

Government officer collaborates with NGOs to help the needy in Mumbai and Bengaluru

With great power comes, great responsibility and an Indian civil servant has certainly taken well to this adage. Pradeep Shaurya Arya, a Shaurya Chakra awardee and now an Indian Revenue Services officer, is collaborating with various NGOs to help not just the needy but also stray animals. The initiatives comprise distributing dry ration kits and hot meals as well as providing physical and mental health support and arranging for veterinary ambulances.

Source

African shoemaker invents a solar-powered hands-free washbasin

Plato’s age-old proverb ‘necessity is the mother of invention’ rings true even today. A shoemaker in Ghana, with help from his friends, has built a solar-powered hands-free washbasin to help maintain hygiene standards which is important to keep the spread of COVID-19 at bay.

Source

Businesses coming up with ingenious solutions to keep coronavirus at bay

People in India are coming up with ingenious solutions to get on with their businesses. Cabbies and auto drivers are installing see-through partitions to separate them from the passengers. A particular auto driver even has a hand-washing contraption that’s to be used before boarding his vehicle.

Source

No community transmission of corona yet says Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

According to the World Health Organisation, community transmission is one where the source of the infection cannot be traced to its origin. But as the ICMR says, there is nothing of the sort happening in India. If these official words are anything to go by, we can expect to have the virus under control with proper surveillance, testing, quarantining and containment measures in due time.

Source