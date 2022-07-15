Published On Jul 15, 2022 06:13 PM By Sonny for Tata Nexon EV

All existing Nexon EV owners can avail of a new software-based feature update at present

Nexon EV got its first software update for new features like cruise control and multi-mode regen.

It is free of charge, but has to be installed at an authorised service centre.

Nexon EV may get more such new feature updates in the future but owners will have to pay for them.

Premium EVs usually get free over-the-air (OTA) software and feature updates over a longer period.

Teslas still get free OTA software updates bundled with new features while most limit free updates to infotainment system.

The Tata Nexon EV is currently India’s best-selling EV. It recently received a host of feature updates along with the new ‘Prime’ suffix. Interestingly, these new features can also be availed of by existing Nexon EV owners free of charge, a goodwill gesture from Tata Motors for early EV adopters. However, Tata has clarified that subsequent feature updates for the electric subcompact SUV will have to be paid for.

The new features are software-driven and include cruise control, multi-mode regenerative braking, automatic brake lamp activation during regen, indirect tyre pressure monitoring system, smartwatch connectivity and charging timeout. Current Nexon EV owners can add these features to their cars by visiting any authorised Tata service centre for the software update. This is the first such feature update from Tata.

The Nexon EV, especially the top variant, already has the hardware required for these features. It only needed the software to make these available to the customers. Tata debuted these features on the Nexon EV Max, a new range-topping model featuring a bigger battery pack, before introducing them in the regular Nexon EV. The car could get more software-dependent feature updates in the future as well, but there is no confirmation as to what they might be.

Future Tata EVs, especially those based on new generation platforms like the Concept Curvv and the Avinya, will be capable of OTA updates too. This would remove the need for owners to go to service centres to get the additional features Tata may offer to its customers. We expect the upcoming premium Tata EVs to get free updates for a longer period of time, unlike the Nexon EV which is a mass market model.

These types of feature updates can increase the usability of the vehicle. Meanwhile, OTA updates could also improve the overall experience of an EV, in which most functions are controlled by software. It could include improved performance or range by a new calibration for the drive control module, or improved braking for the brake-by-wire technology, or new alerts on the multi-information display in the instrument cluster.

Furthermore, carmakers can roll-out feature updates for the internet-enabled infotainment systems that could improve the overall experience or add more applications that users might enjoy.

In the EV space, Tesla is the best example of a carmaker that is continuously introducing software updates for its lineup. As far we know, the updates regarding software fixes and performance improvements are still free.

However, Tesla’s autonomous driver assist systems are paid features that can be downloaded and installed at a later date using Wi-Fi. Many carmakers have rolled out free OTA updates for their infotainment systems too. Meanwhile, the likes of BMW and Audi offer paid features that are available OTA.

Read More on : Tata Nexon EV Automatic