December 2021 Sub-compact SUV Sales: Tata Nexon Beats Maruti Vitara Brezza To Take The Crown

The Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, and Mahindra XUV300 also enjoyed a positive month-on-month (MoM) growth

Of all the passenger vehicle segments, the sub-compact SUV space had the highest demand in December last year, registering a 23 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in sales. Tata Nexon climbed to the top of the segment, outselling the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue.

Here’s how each of the eight sub-4m SUVs performed in December 2021:

December 2021 November 2021 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Tata Nexon 12899 9831 31.2 27 15.65 11.35 Hyundai Venue 10360 7932 30.61 21.69 28.2 -6.51 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 9531 10760 -11.42 19.95 28.06 -8.11 Mahindra XUV300 4260 4005 6.36 8.92 9.1 -0.18 Kia Sonet 3578 4719 -24.17 7.49 13.65 -6.16 Nissan Magnite 2653 2292 15.75 5.55 1.28 4.27 Toyota Urban Cruiser 2359 2850 -17.22 4.93 4.03 0.9 Renault Kiger 2117 2062 2.66 4.26 0 4.26 Total 47757 44451 7.43 99.79

The Nexon was the best-selling SUV with 12,899 units to its name in December 2021. The Tata SUV also registered the highest MoM growth of 31 percent.

Hyundai Venue was at number two with 10,360 units sold, registering a month-on-month growth of almost 31 percent. However, its market share dropped by over 6 percent compared to December 2020.

The Vitara Brezza sold 9,531 units, an 11 percent drop from November 2021. It will be replaced by a new-generation model later this year.

Mahindra sold 4,260 units of the XUV300 last month, over 250 units more than November 2021.

The Kia Sonet sold 3,578 units, occupying 7.49 percent of the market share.

The Nissan Magnite and Toyota Urban Cruiser sold 2,653 and 2,359 units, respectively. While the former registered a positive MoM growth, the latter's sales dropped by 17 percent.

The Renault Kiger was at number 10, selling only 2,117 units.

