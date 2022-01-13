HomeNew CarsNewsDecember 2021 Sub-compact SUV Sales: Tata Nexon Beats Maruti Vitara Brezza To Take The Crown
December 2021 Sub-compact SUV Sales: Tata Nexon Beats Maruti Vitara Brezza To Take The Crown

Modified On Jan 13, 2022

The Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, and Mahindra XUV300 also enjoyed a positive month-on-month (MoM) growth

Of all the passenger vehicle segments, the sub-compact SUV space had the highest demand in December last year, registering a 23 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in sales. Tata Nexon climbed to the top of the segment, outselling the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue.

Here’s how each of the eight sub-4m SUVs performed in December 2021:

 

December 2021

November 2021

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Tata Nexon

12899

9831

31.2

27

15.65

11.35

Hyundai Venue

10360

7932

30.61

21.69

28.2

-6.51

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

9531

10760

-11.42

19.95

28.06

-8.11

Mahindra XUV300

4260

4005

6.36

8.92

9.1

-0.18

Kia Sonet

3578

4719

-24.17

7.49

13.65

-6.16

Nissan Magnite

2653

2292

15.75

5.55

1.28

4.27

Toyota Urban Cruiser

2359

2850

-17.22

4.93

4.03

0.9

Renault Kiger

2117

2062

2.66

4.26

0

4.26

Total

47757

44451

7.43

99.79

    

  • The Nexon was the best-selling SUV with 12,899 units to its name in December 2021. The Tata SUV also registered the highest MoM growth of 31 percent.

  • Hyundai Venue was at number two with 10,360 units sold, registering a month-on-month growth of almost 31 percent. However, its market share dropped by over 6 percent compared to December 2020.

  • The Vitara Brezza sold 9,531 units, an 11 percent drop from November 2021. It will be replaced by a new-generation model later this year.

  • Mahindra sold 4,260 units of the XUV300 last month, over 250 units more than November 2021.

  • The Kia Sonet sold 3,578 units, occupying 7.49 percent of the market share.

  • The Nissan Magnite and Toyota Urban Cruiser sold 2,653 and 2,359 units, respectively. While the former registered a positive MoM growth, the latter's sales dropped by 17 percent.

  • The Renault Kiger was at number 10, selling only 2,117 units. 

