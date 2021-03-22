Everything You Need To Know About HSRP: Top 10 Questions Answered

Modified On Mar 22, 2021 07:43 PM By CarDekho

With high security registration plates (HSRP) becoming mandatory for all vehicles, we attempt to address some not-so-frequently answered questions

The government of India has made it mandatory for all vehicles sold before April 2019 to have high-security registration plates (HSRP). Though this mandate wasn't being strictly followed earlier, governments and traffic police organisations of several states have now started penalising owners for non-compliance. Naturally, vehicle owners have several doubts regarding HSRPs. We have collated a list of 10 such frequently asked questions that you may have.

But what exactly is HSRP and why has the government made them mandatory? HSRP is a new kind of number plate made of aluminium. The letters and numbers on this number plate are laser encoded. This makes it easier to scan and difficult to create a fake plate. An HSRP can be identified via a chromium Ashoka Chakra hot stamped on the top left corner. The left side of the number plate also features IND lettering. Each HSRP is linked to the vehicle's engine and chassis number electronically in a centralised database.

A key feature of the HSRP is the mechanism through which it’s attached to the vehicle. Each HSRP comes with two non-reusable locks. If someone breaks the lock, the plate cannot be installed again. All this helps the government's goal of reducing number plate swapping of stolen cars and minimising cases where vehicles with fake plates are involved in a criminal offence.

1. If I buy a new vehicle, will it come with an HSRP from the dealership?

The government has mandated all RTOs in the country to provide HSRP for vehicles that are being freshly registered. As a result, all new vehicles sold after April 2019 come with HSRP by default. So, if you are negotiating with a dealer about your next car/bike purchase, make sure you confirm the quoted price includes installation charges.

2. For my existing vehicle, should I order HSRP online or get it from a dealership?

Both options are available at your disposal, depending on the state of registration of the vehicle. Some states are allowing dealers to take offline bookings from customers. If you have the time and your state allows offline booking, we suggest you choose this option and reach out to a dealer to procure the new registration plate.

Meanwhile, those who have their vehicles registered in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, can also opt for home delivery of their HSRPs by going to bookmyhsrp.com and filling in their vehicle details and shipping address. The website also gives the option to book your plates online, select a fitment location, and book an appointment. In this case, the plates will be ready within the provided time slot and you can get them installed from an authorised personnel. However, this functionality is currently available only for vehicles registered in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

It is worth noting that various state transport departments have started their own facility for users to book their HSRPs and fitment slots online. To find a relevant website, search 'HSRP online in *State Name*' by entering the name of the state where your vehicle is registered.

Related: Complete Guide To High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) And Colour Coded Stickers - Where, Why And How To Get One?

3. How do I order an HSRP if my vehicle is registered in one state but I have moved to another state?

Sadly, there is no easy way in this scenario. Only the RTO where the vehicle is registered is authorised to issue the HSRP. Hence, owners who are using their cars in a state other than the registration state have two options: either go to the registration state and get the HSRP installed or transfer the vehicle to the new state by paying the applicable state registration fees and get the HSRP issued.

4. Will the dealer charge a separate amount for installing the number plate even if I have paid the fee online?

If you have paid the HSRP fees online, you don’t have to pay anything else to the authorised dealerships for installing or procuring the number plate. HSRPs can cost up to Rs 600 for two-wheelers and up to Rs 1,100 for four-wheelers (costs vary depending on the state). This includes the installation cost at the RTO or the authorised dealer.

5. Do I need HSRP for EVs as well?

All vehicles have been mandated to come with HSRP, irrespective of their propulsion mechanism. So, be it petrol, diesel or electric, every vehicle plying on Indian roads is covered under the HSRP mandate.

6. Does the billing address on the HSRP booking website have to be the same as that mentioned in the vehicle RC?

There is no such requirement. Users can provide any address in the HSRP booking portal. There is no mandate for the billing/shipping address for HSRPs to be the same as the vehicle registration address.

Also Read: Here’s How Much You Can Save By Scrapping Your Old Car And Buying A New One

7. Can I pay for an HSRP in cash/offline?

If your state has allowed offline bookings for HSRPs through authorised dealerships, you can make the payment in cash. However, if your state only accepts online bookings, you will have to choose among the available online payment modes (net banking, cards, UPI, etc.)

8. What are the coloured stickers that are being sold with the HSRPs on all booking portals? Is it mandatory to paste these stickers?

With every set of HSRP, the user also needs to get a colour coded sticker that has to be pasted on the front windshield. These stickers cost around Rs 100 and can be purchased with the HSRP or individually as well. The colour code of the sticker corresponds to the fuel option of the vehicle. For example, petrol and CNG cars get a blue sticker, diesel cars get orange, and electric vehicles get a green sticker. Additionally, BS6-compliant vehicles will have a green line on top of the sticker to indicate the most recent emission standard compliance. These stickers are expected to help the government track down cars based on their fuel type. For example: diesel cars older than 10 years should not ply on Delhi roads. Currently, it is difficult to enforce this rule because the traffic police has to stop cars to check the fuel type. With the fuel stickers pasted on the windshield, enforcement should be easier.

9. I lost/damaged one of my older HSRPs. Can I order only a single plate?

HSRPs can only be ordered in pairs. So, in case you need to replace a single plate (either front or rear), you will have to order a complete pair and replace both the plates with the newly received ones.

10. What is the due date for installing HSRP? How much is the fine if I fail to do so?

Currently, not all states have started issuing fines for non-compliance of HSRP regulations. However, for states that have started enforcing HSRPs, the applicable fine and due dates vary. For example, in Delhi, the absence of HSRP can attract a fine of up to Rs 5,500. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, new SOP guidelines have been issued to fit old vehicles with an HSRP by July 2022. Similarly, vehicle owners in Chandigarh have also been given time until September 30, 2021. No fines will be levied before this due date.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, the range of fines that can be issued to vehicle owners for not having an HSRP and colour-coded stickers ranges from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. However, the liberty to finalise the amount has been left to the state traffic department. Hence, we expect to see varying fine amounts in different states.

It is important to note that the HSRP mandate has been changing frequently and varies for different states. The government, too, is improving the HSRP portal and issuing fresh guidelines to make the switchover to the new registration plate system as easy as possible.