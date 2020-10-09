Citroen’s Made-For-India Kia Sonet Rival Spied For The First Time

Published On Oct 09, 2020 01:06 PM By Dhruv

Citroen plans to launch the SUV in the second half of 2021 with a global premiere in India

French brand Citroen will start its India journey with the launch of C5 Aircross in early-2021.

The pictured car will be next in line, making an appearance sometime around Diwali 2021.

The front styling looks quite similar to other cars in the Citroen lineup.

It is part of Citroen’s C Cubed programme for India.

The car in question is expected to rival the likes of Vitara Brezza, Venue and Kia Sonet.

It will be heavily localised including powertrain options too. Expect competitive pricing.

Citroen will enter the Indian market with the Jeep Compass-rivalling C5 Aircross SUV in early-2021 and it plans to follow that up with a made-in-India and made-for-India car later in the year. It is this unnamed model from Citroen that has now been spotted for the first time.

The car was covered in camouflage but despite that, Citroen’s styling was quite evident. The split headlamp setup, the double chevron Citroen logo, and the two-part air dam with a solid chunk of the bumper in between all hark back to the C5 Aircross’ design.

Things aren’t too clear at the rear though, as only a certain section of the tail lights is visible. However, the car features a boxy profile with the roof only beginning to slope back towards the rear. This should ensure good headroom for the back seat passengers. Also, the car in question is specced with steel wheels, the headlamps look like regular halogen units, a rear wiper is missing, and the rear windscreen has no demister. So in all probability, it is one of the lower variants.

In terms of size, the car looks quite narrow but from what we know, it could potentially rival the Vitara Brezza, Venue, Sonet and other sub-4 metre SUVs. Also, it is a part of Citroen’s C Cubed programme, wherein the three Cs stand for Cool, Comfort and Clever. While the model will be developed and unveiled in India, it will be sold globally.

Lastly, while Citroen has not confirmed any of this, we expect the Vitara Brezza-rival to be based on the manufacturer’s smallest modular platform, the CMP. That is because the CMP is currently the only platform that Citroen has for small cars. Two engines are compatible with this platform: a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. While we are pretty sure the petrol engine will be offered in India, the diesel engine remains a mystery.

