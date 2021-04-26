Apple’s New Pocket-sized Device Can Even Be Used To Track Your Car!

Modified On Apr 26, 2021 03:02 PM By Rohit

The AirTag connects to iPhone 11 and 12 via Bluetooth and relays the required information to trace the location

Apple is one of the most renowned names in the world thanks to its premium products, including the iPhone and iPad. It has time and again developed innovative devices to make life easier for the end user. The tech giant has now introduced a pocket-sized electronic gadget called AirTag to track different items. Since it is a tracking device, it can even be used to locate a vehicle! Let’s see how it works:

AirTag works with Apple’s Find My app by using its global network to locate a lost item. Due to its compact size, it can be easily left in the car to trace its location. The battery in these devices can last up to a year, which makes them quite long-lasting.

For tracking, the AirTag connects to any iPhone 11 or 12 in its vicinity using Bluetooth and updates its most recent location, which then gets saved to the Apple Cloud. The user can then see the last known location of the AirTag on the Find My iPhone app.

Apple will offer the AirTag in either one unit at Rs 3,190 or a pack of four priced at Rs 10,900, starting from April 30.

