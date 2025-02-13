10 Features Mahindra XEV 9e Offers Over The Mahindra XUV700

Many features in the list is a first for Mahindra, be it triple screen setup or auto park

The Mahindra XEV 9e was recently launched as the flagship all-electric offering in the Indian automaker’s lineup. But, when it comes to Mahindra’s internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio, the XUV700 still stands as the flagship SUV. While both SUVs are packed to the brim, the XEV 9e offers more convenience features compared to the XUV700. Let’s take a closer look at them one by one.

NFC Car Unlocking

With the XEV 9e, you can lock or unlock the vehicle using an NFC-supported car-type key, that too with just a tap. This eliminates the hassle of carrying a regular key making it convenient for the user to access the car.

Triple Screen Layout

The XEV 9e’s cabin is equipped with a triple-screen layout of 12.3-inch each, consisting of a digital driver’s display, an infotainment, and an exclusive screen for the front passenger’s entertainment. The third screen allows the front passengers to stream OTT content, attend online calls, and play games. Additionally, the automaker has also integrated convenient controls for climate settings and volumes into these screens.

Fixed Glass Roof With Illumination

It boasts a fixed panoramic glass roof illuminated with light strips capable of projecting 16 million hues as per Mahindra. The lights change colour based on the driving speed and sync seamlessly with the cabin’s ambient lighting.

2-spoke Steering Wheel With Illuminated Logo

The Mahindra XEV 9e also features a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘Infinity’ logo. It also gets toggle switches for volumes and menu control, and paddle shifters for adjusting battery regeneration. It also features buttons for one-pedal drive and boost mode, adding functionality and modern designs.

Augmented Reality (AR) based Heads-up display

Mahindra’s EV also features a heads-up-display with augmented reality technology, projecting key information like speed and navigation onto the windshield. It also adjusts the brightness and position to create a 3D effect for the data projected.

16-Speaker Sound System

The XUV 9e comes equipped with a powerful 1400W, 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system that supports Dolby Atmos. This advanced audio setup delivers an immersive surround sound experience, giving the XUV 9e an edge over competitors like the Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV.

Auto Park Assist

The XUV 9e also gets Auto Park Assist, a system which enables the vehicle to handle tight or parallel parking situations itself with ease. Additionally, you can control parking from outside the car and move it to a preferred spot, beyond pre-set scenarios, if required.

LED DRL Animations

It also features sleek LED DRLs and taillights with unique animations, a first for any Mahindra vehicle. These animations sync with locking and unlocking and even music playback. The ‘Groove me’ function adds to the fun with audio-visual experience by syncing the lights with the beat of music being played, enhancing the experience.

Selfie Camera

The XEV 9e features an in-cabin selfie camera, the primary role of which is to detect the facial expressions of the driver. If signs of fatigue or drowsiness are detected, it prompts the driver to take a break. In addition, the camera also supports video conferencing, making Zoom calls possible directly from the car.

Dual wireless phone chargers

The XEV 9e has dual wireless phone chargers located in the center console, offering convenience for the front-row passengers.

So these were the 10 features that the XEV 9e offers over the Mahindra XUV700. Which one is your favorite among these and why? Comment below…