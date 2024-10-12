You Can Now Bring Home The MG Windsor EV, Deliveries Commenced

Published On Oct 12, 2024 10:01 AM By CarDekho for MG Windsor EV

MG is offering this electric crossover with a battery rental program, using which you can save lakhs in upfront cost

Deliveries for the MG Windsor EV begin today.

Offered with a single 38 kWh battery pack option, which is paired with a 136 PS/ 200 Nm electric motor which powers the front wheels.

Top features include a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic glass roof and ventilated front seats.

Prices range between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 15.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), depending on the pricing model you go with.

Bookings of the MG Windsor EV were opened a while back, and the all-electric crossover got over 15,000 orders in just one day. This is the highest number of bookings in a single day for any electric car in India. And now the Chinese automaker has begun deliveries of the Windsor EV.

Take a look at a brief overview of MG's third electric offering in India.

MG Windsor EV Price

Prices for the MG Windsor EV start from Rs 9.99 lakh and go up to Rs 11.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). However, these prices apply only if you are willing to purchase the Windsor EV with MG's Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program, which allows you to rent the battery pack.

With this option, you only pay for the car and are charged Rs 3.5 per kilometre driven for the battery. On the other hand, if you are interested in buying the entire vehicle upfront, prices range from Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

How It Looks

Design-wise, the Windsor EV showcases a stylish crossover look. Upfront, it features connected LED DRLs along with sleek LED headlights. While its sporty 18-inch alloy wheels and flush-fitted door handles enhance its appearance. At the rear, the connected LED tail lights complete the modern look, giving the Windsor EV a distinct road presence.

How It Feels Inside

The MG Windsor EV boasts a minimalist cabin with an all-black theme complemented by bronze and gold accents. It overall offers an upmarket feel with leatherette seat upholstery, subtle ambient lighting, and soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door panels. A panoramic glass roof adds to the roominess in the cabin. With that being said, all the important car functions are integrated into the infotainment system, which can be distracting and difficult to use while driving.

MG Windsor EV Features

Main highlights in the features department include a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, a 9-speaker Infinity audio system, a wireless phone charger and automatic climate control.

Safety-wise, it gets 6 standard airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold function.

MG Windsor EV Powertrain Specifications

The MG Windsor EV gets a 38 kWh battery pack which is mated to a 136 PS/ 200 Nm single electric motor that sends power to the front wheels, and it is capable of delivering a MIDC-claimed range of 332 km.

You can charge the vehicle using 3.3 kW and 7.4 kW AC home chargers, which take about 14 hours and 6.5 hours, respectively, for a full charge. While a 45 kW DC fast charger can charge the vehicle from 0 to 80 percent in around 55 minutes.

Based on its pricing, the MG Windsor EV rivals the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400 and even the Tata Punch EV.

