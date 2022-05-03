Published On May 03, 2022 02:03 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon EV

Long-range Nexon EV will be pricier than the existing model whose prices start from under Rs 15 lakh

Tata to launch long-range Nexon EV on May 11.

Select dealers are taking bookings for the EV unofficially.

The EV could get a new alloy wheel design and rear disc brakes.

Likely to come with a larger 40kWh battery pack and a 136PS motor.

Expected to get new features such as ventilated front seats and an air purifier.

Tata will be introducing the long-range variant of the Nexon EV on May 11. Ahead of its price announcement, some dealerships have started taking unofficial bookings for the electric SUV.

The biggest change, when compared with the current Nexon EV, is likely to be the bigger battery pack (40kWh expected) along with a more powerful 136PS electric motor. This will help the EV attain a higher ARAI-claimed range than the standard model which comes with a 129PS/245Nm electric motor, a 30.2kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 312km.

While the long-range version is expected to feature a new alloy wheel design and rear disc brakes, we don’t expect any other significant cosmetic changes to be made to the soon-to-be launched Tata EV.

Inside, Tata may offer it with a revised upholstery while carrying on with the existing black and beige cabin theme. The long-range Nexon EV could further gain features such as ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, and an air purifier from the standard Nexon’s Kaziranga Edition.

The Indian carmaker could also add cruise control and electronic stability control to the EV’s list of equipment. It will also come with a 7-inch touchscreen, connected car tech, and a sunroof.

We expect the new model to command a premium over the existing EV that costs between Rs 14.54 lakh and Rs 17.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will be a comparatively affordable alternative to the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV , but with a more comparable range.

