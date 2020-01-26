Top 5 Car News Of The Week: Maruti Futuro-E SUV, Tata Altroz, Tata Nexon Facelift and MG ZS EV Launched, and Kia QYI Teased

Published On Jan 26, 2020 09:00 AM By Rohit

The past week was all about car launches and reveals

Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E SUV: We knew Maruti would be showcasing an EV at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. What we didn’t know was that the Futuro-E would be an SUV. With the Auto Expo less than two weeks away, Maruti has released the official sketch of the Futuro-E concept. Here are the details .

Tata Altroz Launched: Tata’s first-ever premium hatchback has finally arrived. What was showcased as the 45X concept at the Auto Expo 2018 has now hit showrooms. It comes with BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines. How’s it priced and can it give a tough fight to segment leaders Maruti Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20? Head here for the answers.

Tata Nexon Facelift Launched: The Nexon facelift was first previewed when Tata unveiled its electrified version on December 19 last year. Tata is offering the facelifted Nexon with BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines. What has changed and what does it share with the Nexon EV?

MG ZS EV Launched: MG Motor’s second product for the Indian market is also an SUV but an electric one! The ZS EV will initially be on sale only in five cities: Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. What are its prices and what does it offer? Details here .

Kia QYI: With the sub-4m SUV space becoming more popular with each passing day, Kia’s QYI is set to make an entry soon. The Korean carmaker has released a couple of sketches revealing key design elements of the upcoming SUV.

