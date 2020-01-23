MG ZS EV Launched At Rs 20.88 Lakh

Modified On Jan 23, 2020 01:23 PM By Sonny for MG ZS EV

The new electric SUV, offered in two variants, has a claimed range of 340km

MG ZS EV has a 44.5kWh battery which is fast-charge compatible, charging from 0 to 80 per cent in under 50 minutes.

The electric motor produces 143PS and 353Nm.

Two variants:Excite and Exclusive, priced at Rs 20.88 lakh and Rs 23.58 lakh respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi).

MG has received over 2800 pre-launch bookings.

The feature list includes panoramic sunroof, heated ORVMs, connected car technology and inbuilt air purifier.

The MG ZS EV is a direct rival to the Hyundai Kona Electric.

Environmental enthusiasts in India now have a second long-range EV to consider with the launch of the MG ZS EV . It has a claimed range of 340km, can fast-charge from 0 to 80 per cent in less than 50 minutes. Prices start at Rs 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) but those who booked one before 17th Jan get special savings.

The MG ZS EV is offered in two variants priced as follows (ex-showroom, Delhi):

Pre-booked (Till 17 Jan) At Launch Excite Rs 19.88 lakh Rs 20.88 lakh (+ 1 lakh) Exclusive Rs 22.58 lakh Rs 23.58 lakh (+ 1 lakh)

The ZS EV uses a 44.5kWh lithium-ion battery and an electric motor with a performance rating of 143PS and 353Nm. That’s good for a 0-100kmph time of 8.5 seconds. MG will supply a free 7.4kWh wallbox charger that can be installed at home or office which would charge the battery from empty to full in 6 to 8 hours. There is also a portable charger that can be plugged into a regular 15A power socket but that would take 16-18 hours for a full charge. The ZS EV can be charged from DC fast chargers at MG dealerships with AC fast charging also at various MG dealers in non-metrolpolitan cities.

The MG ZS EV is a well-equipped electric SUV offering plenty of creature comforts. It gets features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, power-adjustable ORVMs, cruise control, projector headlamps, 6 airbags and auto AC as standard. The top-spec variant adds a panoramic sunroof, PM 2.5 filter built into the AC, connected car technology, heated ORVMs, leatherette upholstery and a 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat to the mix.

MG is offering the ZS EV with a 5-year/unlimited kilometres warranty with roadside assistance while the battery is covered for 8 years or1.5 lakh km, whichever comes first. The carmaker is also offering a 3-year maintenance package for Rs 7,700. MG’s 24x7 roadside assistance for the ZS EV will also be capable of charging the battery in case of an emergency.

The ZS EV’s only rival at launch is the Hyundai Kona Electric which claims more range from a slightly smaller 39 kWh battery pack and is priced at Rs 23.71 lakh (ex-showroom India). Related: Battle Of the EVs: Hyundai Kona Electric vs MG eZS

