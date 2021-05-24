Three Benefits Of The Newly Proposed Tyre Norms

Published On May 24, 2021 07:03 PM By Tarun

If implemented, it could lead to a relative increase in the prices of tyres

The new tyre norms will be applicable to all cars, trucks, and buses.

As per the standards proposed, the tyres should have lower rolling resistance, better wet surface grip, and reduced rolling sound emissions.

If the proposal is approved, the changes should be implemented from October 1, 2021, for new tyres and from October 1, 2022, for older (existing) tyres.

Reduced rolling resistance will ensure better fuel economy while improved wet surface grip will enhance braking performance.

The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has floated a draft notification proposing new tyre norms applicable to all cars, trucks, and buses.

If these norms are approved, the tyre companies will have to implement these changes in the new design of tyres from October 1, 2021, and from October 1, 2022, for the existing design of tyres.

The rolling resistance of tyres has an impact on fuel efficiency, while wet grip affects the braking performance of tyres in rains and similar conditions. Rolling sound emission refers to the sound emitted from contact between tyres in motion and the road.

These norms will align tyre performance -- rolling resistance, performance on wet surfaces, and sound emissions -- with the European regulations.

MoRTH is currently accepting suggestions and objections on this proposal at “comments-morth@gov.in”. If implemented, these tyre norms will ensure better safety, improved performance, more fuel economy, and reduced tyre noise.