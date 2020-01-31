Tata Altroz AMT In The Works

Modified On Jan 31, 2020 03:51 PM By Saransh for Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz AMT is expected with both petrol and diesel engine options

The AMT gearbox option is expected by end-2020 or early 2021

Tata is also working on a dual-clutch automatic for the Altroz.

A turbocharged petrol engine is also in the pipeline.

While carmakers like Maruti and Volkswagen have decided to not offer diesel engines in the BS6 era, Tata Motors has decided to give its customers more choice by offering both a petrol and a diesel engine with the Altroz. However, both engines are limited to a 5-speed manual for now. But that’s about to change as the homegrown carmaker will introduce an AMT (automated manual transmission) option with the hatchback. According to sources, the Altroz AMT is still sometime away and is expected to be launched by end-2020 or early 2021.

Like the Nexon, Tata will offer the AMT with both engine options. The petrol motor that powers the Altroz is a 1.2-litre petrol that produces 86PS/113Nm. The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre unit that puts out 90PS/200Nm.

Meanwhile, Tata is working on a dual-clutch automatic transmission for the Altroz. It is expected to be coupled with a more powerful turbocharged petrol motor.

Currently, the Altroz is the only premium hatchback to not come with an automatic transmission. Where the Honda Jazz, Elite i20 and the Baleno comes with a CVT, the Polo GT TSI gets a dual-clutch automatic transmission. Tata is expected to introduce the AMT in a couple of variants only. As far as pricing is concerned, expect the the Altroz AMT to attract a premium of around Rs 60,000 over the corresponding manual variants.

