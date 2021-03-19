  • Login / Register
No Toll Booths On National Highways, Complete GPS-based Collection System Within A Year: Gadkari

Modified On Mar 19, 2021 12:58 PM By Tarun

This move will make the entire process way easier by eliminating the need to wait in long queues 

  • Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told the Parliament that physical toll booths all over the country will be removed within one year. 

  • Toll amount will be collected on the go through a GPS-based system. 

  • The system will identify your travel route and deduct the toll amount accordingly. 

  • The amount will be deducted directly from your bank account. 

Announcing the development of GPS imaging for toll collection, the Union Minister For Road Transport And Highways, Nitin Gadkari, told the Parliament that physical toll booths in the country will be removed within one year. 

The government is working on a GPS-based system that will scan the car and identify the route taken. Based on the start and end points of your journey, the toll amount will be deducted directly, meaning you will not have to pay toll physically at the booths.  

Coronavirus Effect: Toll Collection Temporarily Suspended On National Highways In India

Once this process is put into place, you will not have to stop at any toll booths or wait in endless lines. Technically, there won’t be any toll booths at all. The toll money will be deducted directly from your bank account, while you are on the move. One example is Singapore, where this GPS-based system is completely in place. 

Last month itself, the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) made the FASTag system mandatory. Now, every four-wheeler is required to have the tag fitted on their windscreen. In case of failure to comply, offenders have to pay double the toll amount. 

All the lanes have now been converted into FASTag lanes. This system is aimed at reducing waiting periods as well as fuel consumption. However, this rule is only applicable to toll booths on the National Highways.

Tarun
