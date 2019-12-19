MG ZS EV Pre-launch Bookings To Begin From December 21

Published On Dec 19, 2019 12:28 PM By Dhruv for MG ZS EV

The ZS EV will naturally compete against the Hyundai Kona Electric, the only other long-range EV on sale in India that can do more than 300km on a single charge

Pre-launch bookings open on December 21.

The booking amount is Rs 50,000.

It will be available in two variants.

Expected to be priced in the Rs 20 lakh to Rs 24 lakh price bracket.

MG Motor has revealed that those looking to get their hands on the upcoming ZS EV can make a booking from December 21. The ZS EV will be MG’s first electric vehicle for India, and the second overall after the Hector.

Those interested in buying the ZS EV can make a booking for a token amount of Rs 50,000. Slated for a January 2020 launch, MG has revealed that the ZS EV will be available in two variants: Excite and Exclusive (top-spec).

Both variants will have a slight difference in features but the powertrain will be the same. That is, a motor that makes 143PS of max power and 353Nm of peak torque, powered by a 44.5kWh battery pack. The claimed range of the MG ZS EV is 340km.

If you use the 7.4kWh AC charger that MG will supply with the ZS EV, it will take 6 to 8 hours to fully charge the battery from zero. Charging using a 50kWh DC fast charger will cut down the 0 to 80 per cent charge time to under 50 minutes. These fast chargers are installed at select MG dealerships.

If you’re not sure which variant is right for you, watch out for our Variants Explained story that will be online soon. We expect MG to price the ZS EV in the Rs 20 lakh to Rs 24 lakh price bracket, wherein its only competitor will be the Hyundai Kona Electric priced at Rs 23.71 lakh (ex-showroom India).