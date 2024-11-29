Mahindra BE 6e Is Offered In A Total Of 8 Colour Options

Modified On Nov 29, 2024 12:13 PM By Yashika for Mahindra BE 6e

The automaker is not offering any dual-tone colour options with its new all-electric SUV

Mahindra’s first EV under the new ‘BE’ sub-brand, the BE 6e, has been launched.

It gets eight monotone colour options: Tango Red, Desert Myst, Everest White Satin, Firestorm Orange, Desert Myst Satin, White Myst Satin, Deep Forest, and Napoli Black.

It has a panoramic sunroof, a multi-zone AC, a wireless phone charger, and a segment-first augmented reality (AR) based heads-up display.

The safety suite includes 7 airbags, an electronic parking brake, and ADAS.

Mahindra has offered two battery packs - 59 kWh/ 79 kWh - with claimed MIDC range up to 682 km.

Prices start from Rs 18.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India).

The Mahindra BE 6e has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It is Mahindra’s first all-electric offering to be developed under its new ‘BE’ sub-brand. If you are planning to buy this electric SUV, Mahindra is offering a choice of eight monotone shades. Let’s take a look:

Mahindra BE 6e: Colour Options

Tango Red: This bold red shade with contrasting black accents gives a bold and sporty look to the BE 6e, making it a true head-turner on the roads.

Desert Myst: It is a sophisticated shade that reflects subtlety and charm. This muted sand-beige colour gives a unique and modern look to the car.

Everest White: White is a classic shade which is also often regarded as one of the safest colour choices in India. This shade reflects a fresh and clean appearance for any car and BE 6e is no exception.

Firestorm Orange: This colour is a fiery and energetic shade that instantly grabs attention. Its striking appeal gives the BE 6e a sporty and dynamic character, making it a perfect choice for those who are bold and love to stand out.

Napoli Black: It is one of the most preferred colour choices among car buyers. The glossy black finish gives the BE 6e a more premium look.

Desert Myst Satin: This unique colour complements the sleek and modern design of the BE 6e. This colour enhances the car’s futuristic appeal.

Everest White Satin: This colour makes the BE 6e look clean, classy, and contemporary. It brings out the sharp lines, making the car feel fresh and stylish.

Deep Forest: The green colour gives the car a bold and mysterious look. It has a premium vibe with a touch of nature-inspired grace.

The Mahindra BE 6e doesn't offer any dual-tone colour options as also seen missing in some of its prime segment rivals, including the Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV.

Mahindra BE 6e: Battery Pack And Electric Motor

Specification Mahindra BE 6e Battery Pack 59 kWh/ 79 kWh Claimed Range (MIDC P1+P2) 535 km/ 682 km No. of electric motor 1 Power 231 PS/ 286 PS Torque 380 Nm Drivetrain RWD*

*RWD: rear-wheel-drive

Although it gets only RWD setup only, the INGLO platform also supports all-wheel-drive (AWD) option too.

The Mahindra BE 6e supports 175 kW fast charging that juices up the battery pack from 20 percent to 80 percent in 20 minutes only. Buyers can opt from two charging options: 7.3 kWh and 11.2 kWh, which will be available on a chargeable basis.

Mahindra BE 6e: Features & Safety

The BE 6e is loaded with features like a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone AC, dual wireless phone chargers, and ventilated and powered front seats. This EV also features a segment-first augmented reality (AR) based heads-up display.

In terms of safety net, it includes 7 airbags, an electronic parking brake, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech featuring autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, and adaptive cruise control.

Mahindra BE 6e: Price And Rivals

The base-spec variant of the Be 6e with a 59 kWh battery pack is priced at Rs 18.90 lakh. It rivals the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Maruti eVX and Hyundai Creta EV.

