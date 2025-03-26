Mahindra BE 6 Pack One Above Variant In 6 Images

The Pack One Above variants comes with similar features list as the base-spec Pack One variant but also offers a panoramic glass roof

The Mahindra BE 6 is one of the newest offerings by the Indian carmaker, along with its larger sibling, the XEV 9e. Both EVs have garnered a lot of attention, with the BE 6 receiving over 13,000 bookings on the first day. The BE 6 is offered in five broad variants: Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select, and Pack Three. If you are interested in the BE 6, here is a look at what the Pack One Above variant looks like in images.

Front

The fascia of the Pack One Above comes with LED headlights and LED DRLs. On account of the BE 6 being a fully electric SUV, it features a blanked-off grille along with an air dam to cool the battery pack. When compared to the fully loaded Pack Three trim, it misses out on C-shaped LED DRLs, fog lamps and a skid plate.

Side

The 1-above-base variant gets similar features as those present on the base trim, such as flush-fitting door handles and black door cladding. The Pack One Above rides on 19-inch wheels with covers that resemble the shape of a windmill. This variant does miss out on 19-inch alloy wheels and electronic flush door handles.

Rear

The Pack One Above Base comes with LED taillights, a roof and lip spoiler, and the Mahindra Infinity logo. The rear profile, when compared to the rest of the SUV, is more rounded. The major difference between this variant and the top trim is the lack of C-shaped LED taillights and an illuminated ‘BE’ logo positioned below the lip spoiler.

Interior

When the cabin’s design is considered, immediate attention is drawn towards the divider separating the driver from the rest of the passengers. Other aspects of the cabin include the presence of dual-digital displays on a black pattern dashboard, which in itself is minimalistic. The centre console of the BE 6 features a drive shifter along with a drive mode selector.

Features And Safety

Although a lower trim, the BE 6 Pack One Above still comes with a dual 12.3-inch screen setup (infotainment and drivers display), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, auto-dimming IRVM, dual-zone auto AC, and a 6-speaker sound system. It misses out on features like ventilated front seats, auto-folding ORVMs, a powered tailgate, dual wireless phone chargers, and a 16-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system.

In terms of safety, it comes with 6 airbags, a rear parking camera with sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a rear defogger and an electronic parking brake. Being a lower trim, it misses out 7 airbags, 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features such as cross-traffic alert.

Powertrain Options

Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 Power 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC P1+P2) 557 km 683 km Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) Rear Wheel Drive (RWD)

The Pack One Above is only offered with the smaller 59 kWh battery pack. This battery pack supports a 140 kW DC fast charger which can charge the battery from 20 to 100 percent in only 20 minutes

Price And Rivals

The Pack One Above is priced at Rs 20.50 lakh (excluding the price of the charger). The all-electric SUV rivals Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Creta Electric.

(All prices are ex-showroom)

