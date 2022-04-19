Honda India Begins Series Production Of The City Hybrid In Rajasthan

Published On Apr 19, 2022 02:49 PM By Rohit for Honda City Hybrid

Bookings for the hybrid sedan are already underway with its launch slated for May

Honda has commenced series production at its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan.

The City Hybrid gets a 98PS 1.5-litre petrol engine with two electric motors and a 0.7kWh battery pack.

Honda claims an average fuel efficiency of 26.5kmpl for the City Hybrid.

Features on board include an 8-inch touchscreen, connected car tech, and ADAS.

Expected to be priced at Rs 18.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda has started series production of the City Hybrid at its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan. The hybrid sedan is slated to be launched in May while its bookings are open at dealerships and on Honda’s website.

The greener version of the sedan uses a self-charging hybrid system which is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine (98PS/127Nm). It comes with a dual electric motor setup and 0.7kWh battery pack. The electric drive motor in the Honda City has a peak output of 109PS (126PS combined) and 253Nm. It comes paired with an e-CVT gearbox, which is essentially an electric motor.

The City can be driven in pure EV mode as well at low speeds. It has a claimed mileage of 26.5kmpl.

As it’s based on the range-topping ZX trim of the regular City, the City Hybrid packs all the bells and whistles such as a semi-digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen system, a LaneWatch camera (placed under the left wing mirror), and connected car tech. The City Hybrid additionally offers segment-first Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) tech for features such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane assist, and auto high-beam.

While it doesn’t have any direct rival in India, its expected price of Rs 18.5 lakh (ex-showroom) will put it in contention with the higher variants of the Skoda Slavia and the Volkswagen Virtus. The City Hybrid, upon launch, will become the most affordable mass-market sedan to get this hybrid tech following the Toyota Camry.