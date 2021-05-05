Honda Cars Pack Savings Of Up To Rs 27,298 This May

Modified On May 05, 2021 02:28 PM By Rohit for Honda Amaze

All models mentioned below come with optional free accessories worth up to Rs 12,298

No savings on the fourth- or fifth-gen City.

Honda is offering maximum discounts of up to Rs 27,298 on the Amaze.

The WR-V comes with savings of up to Rs 22,158.

Benefits of up to Rs 21,908 offered on the Jazz.

All offers are valid for the month of May 2021.

While Honda has been busy unveiling new models -- including the 11th-gen Civic -- globally, the carmaker has just five offerings in its Indian portfolio. It has now introduced discounts on all models, except the fourth and fifth generations of the City (the latter was offered with benefits last month). Here’s a look at the model-wise distribution of offers:

Honda Amaze

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Free Accessories Up to Rs 12,298 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 27,298

The above-mentioned savings are only applicable to the petrol-powered S MT variant of the Amaze.

Buyers can avail either the cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or the free accessories up to Rs 12,298, but not both at the same time.

All other variants come with just the exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Honda has priced the sub-4m sedan between Rs 6.22 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh.

Honda Jazz

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Free Accessories Up to Rs 11,908 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 21,908

Buyers can avail either the cash discount or free accessories, but not both.

All variants of the Jazz come with the above-mentioned discounts.

The Jazz is priced from Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh.

Honda WR-V

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Free Accessories Up to Rs 12,158 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 22,158

Both the petrol and diesel variants of the WR-V carry the above-mentioned discounts.

Buyers can avail either the cash discount or the free accessories, not both.

Honda retails the WR-V from Rs 8.62 lakh to Rs 11.05 lakh.

Note: Besides the above-mentioned offers, there are additional loyalty and exchange benefits worth Rs 5,000 and Rs 9,000 respectively, for all existing Honda customers. Select corporate employees can also avail a corporate discount. We request you to contact your nearest Honda dealership for the exact details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

