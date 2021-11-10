Modified On Nov 10, 2021 06:55 PM By Sonny for Maruti Baleno 2022

The country’s best-selling premium hatchback is going to get sportier looks and a better-equipped cabin

New Baleno spied without camouflage for the first time.

Has sharper styling for the front and rear ends with new bumpers, headlamps and taillamps.

It is expected to get the same 83PS and 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engines as the current model.

Likely to get more features and an updated cabin design.

It is due to launch in 2022 and at a premium over the current model.

The new Maruti Baleno has been spied without any camouflage for the first time revealing its new front and rear design. It is due to be launched in 2022.

Based on the spy shots, the updated Baleno looks a lot sportier than the current model thanks to the wider stance and fewer curves. The model seen in these images is likely a lower variant as it does not have front fog lamps or any chrome around the grille. It also has halogen headlamps and its higher variant will likely get LED units.

The rear end looks entirely different from the current Baleno. It has new C-shaped taillamps that stretch onto the tailgate. The rear bumper looks sportier with the edges sculpted to mimic shapes seen on cars with more performance. Overall, the Baleno looks sharper than before.

With these cosmetic updates alone, the Baleno seems better suited to take on the latest Hyundai i20 that launched in 2020. Maruti is unlikely to reintroduce the turbo-petrol engine but could offer an improved version of the current 1.2-litre petrol engines that offer 83PS and 90PS.

The interior has been updated too but it still doesn’t seem to be on par with its Hyundai rival based on previous spy shots. It will likely get a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and a new design for the climate control panel. Some new features are expected too.

Maruti is expected to charge a premium for the updates of the new Baleno while the current one retails from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo and also take on the upcoming Citroen C3.