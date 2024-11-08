Here’s Everything That You Can Expect To See At The Upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Motor Show

Modified On Nov 08, 2024 12:37 PM By Shreyash

The 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo will have multiple exhibitions including Auto Expo, Auto Expo Components Show, and Battery Show

In March 2024, we received the dates for the next edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, which is scheduled to take place from January 17 to 22, 2025. Then, in November, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, further revealed details about everything that you can expect to see at the upcoming edition of the Bharat Mobility Expo.

What Can You Get To See?

The 2025 edition will feature a diverse range of new vehicles, including electric cars, two-wheelers, and construction machinery, as well as auto parts, components, tyres, batteries, and vehicle software—all under one roof. In addition, the Expo will host over 15 conferences.

The 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo will be have the following exhibitions: Auto Expo Motor Show (including electric & hybrid vehicles), the Auto Expo Components Show, a Mobility Tech Pavilion (for connected and autonomous technologies, infotainment, etc.), Urban Mobility and Infrastructure Show (sustainable urban transportation systems – drones, public transport and infra, etc.), a Battery Show (battery technologies and storage solutions), a Construction Equipment Expo, a Steel Pavilion, a Tyre Show and a dedicated Cycle Show (new models, accessories, innovations), amongst other specialised events and expos.

Also Check Out: Kia Releases Design Sketches Of Its Upcoming SUV

Multiple Venues

Next year's Bharat Mobility Expo will be held at three venues across Delhi NCR, including Bharatmandapam (Pragati Maidan), Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Center) in Dwarka, and India Expo Center & Mart in Greater Noida.

Expected Brands

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 could see participation from not only brands like Tata, Maruti, and Mahindra, but also from brands such as Toyota, Skoda, Kia, and luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz. Major highlights at the Expo will likely include the Maruti eVX, the new-generation Skoda Superb, the new-generation Skoda Kodiaq, and Kia’s upcoming SUV.

What brands and products are you interested in to check out at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.