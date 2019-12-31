Here’s A List Of The Top SUVs Expected To Debut At Auto Expo 2020

Modified On Dec 31, 2019 01:27 PM By Rohit

As many as eleven brands are expected to showcase their upcoming SUVs at the 2020 Auto Expo

The upcoming Auto Expo 2020 is a little over a month away now. Major carmakers including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Kia will be present at the show. Since this year was all about SUVs, we decided to compile a list of the top models that are likely to be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo:

Hyundai

Hyundai is expected to showcase two SUVs at the 2020 Auto Expo: second-gen Creta and Tucson facelift. Expect the second-gen Creta to be offered with a bunch of new features including a big vertical touchscreen system and a panoramic sunroof. On the other hand, the facelifted Tucson is likely to be offered with the same set of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines albeit in a BS6-compliant form. It might be offered with new features such as LED headlamps and a redesigned dashboard layout with a floating touchscreen infotainment system.

Maruti Suzuki

(Pictured: Current Vitara Brezza on sale)

India’s largest carmaker is expected to debut the petrol versions of the facelifted Vitara Brezza and the S-Cross at the 2020 Auto Expo. The 2020 Vitara Brezza facelift was recently spied without camo for the first time and as per the images, it is likely to get new features including LED headlamps and revised upholstery. Maruti will also showcase the BS6-compliant version of the S-Cross, which could get an automatic transmission option as well.

Skoda

Skoda is another brand that is expected to debut two new SUVs: the Kamiq-based compact SUV and the Skoda Karoq. Skoda will make the Kamiq-based SUV in India and it will be based on VW Group’s MQB A0 platform. It is expected to be a petrol-only offering with the choice of a CNG option. Meanwhile, Skoda is also working on its mid-size SUV, the Karoq, which will get VW Group’s latest 1.5-litre TSI EVO turbocharged petrol engine with no diesel on offer.

Volkswagen

Recently, Volkswagen announced that it will transform itself into an SUV brand in India. It has already started testing two of its upcoming SUVs in India, the T-ROC and the Tiguan Allspace. While the former is a five-seater SUV, the Tiguan Allspace can seat up to seven occupants. The T-ROC is expected to be offered with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol whereas the Tiguan Allspace will continue to come with the Tiguan’s 2.0-litre petrol unit although with BS6 compliance.

Renault

The French carmaker will be showcasing its own upcoming sub-4m SUV (codenamed HBC) in either production-spec or concept form at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo. It will bridge the gap between the Triber and the Duster in Renault’s India lineup and will likely be offered with features such as connected car tech and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system like the Triber.

Kia

One of the main highlights at Kia’s stall will be its new sub-4m SUV (codenamed QYI ). It has been spotted undergoing testing multiple times and is expected to share engine specifications with the Venue and the Seltos. Its feature list is likely to include connected car tech, a sunroof, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

MG Motor

The British carmaker is expected to debut the six-seater version of the Hector at the upcoming Expo. It is likely to retain the five-seater Hector’s engines although in BS6 form. It has already been spied testing with minor cosmetic updates. MG Motor might offer more or less the same equipment list as the five-seat Hector.

Tata

As far as Tata is concerned, you can expect to see four SUVs at its pavilion: the Gravitas , Nexon EV, facelifted Nexon, and the H2X-based micro SUV. We have already seen multiple spy shots of the Gravitas and the facelifted Nexon, which hint at the possibility of them being launched at the show. The Nexon EV has already been showcased in its production form while the Gravitas is expected to be quite similar to the Buzzard seen at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Mahindra

Indian carmaker Mahindra has been spied testing three new SUVs for quite some time now. The 2020 Mahindra Thar, 2020 Scorpio, and the second-gen XUV500 could be showcased at the Auto Expo. The three SUVs are likely to be introduced with BS6-compliant engines along with cosmetic and structural changes. Another model that could debut at the show is the XUV300 electric that would rival the Nexon EV.

Mercedes-Benz

The fourth-gen GLE and the third-gen GLS will make their official India debut at the Auto Expo. Mercedes-Benz has already started accepting bookings for the next-gen GLE, which will be offered with four engine options. The GLS comes with a 2.9-litre, 6-cylinder diesel engine in the GLS 350d 4MATIC and the GLS 400d 4MATIC variants. Meanwhile, the GLS 450 4Matic variant is offered with a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder petrol unit.

Haval

Chinese car manufacturer Great Wall Motors will make its India debut with a presence at the 2020 Auto Expo. Here, it will showcase its mid-size SUV, the Haval H6 -- its answer to the MG Hector and Tata Harrier. It could be offered with the 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre turbo petrol units that are offered in the global-spec model mated to a 7-speed DCT.