Great Wall Motors Reveals Haval Concept H At Auto Expo 2020

Published On Feb 05, 2020 02:54 PM By Dhruv

GWM has brought in a plug-in hybrid version of the Haval F7 to India and dubbed it as Concept H

Chinese carmaker GWM (Great Wall Motors) has revealed the Concept H at Auto Expo 2020. It is a concept model, which, according to the brand, is an opportunity to communicate with younger buyers at a deeper level.

The Concept H is a plug-in hybrid, and while GWM is calling it a global concept, it looks quite a lot like the Haval F7, which is also being showcased at the expo. It features revised bumpers to distinguish it from the F7. You can read more about the Haval F7 here.

GWM has also announced that it will be entering the Indian market in 2021 with multiple models including EVs, with exports planned from India. The Concept H could be a precursor to that. It is likely to get a regular petrol and diesel-powered version before the electrified model joins the lineup.

The company has begun setting up Indian operations, having taken over GM’s plant in Talegaon, Pune, to start manufacturing.