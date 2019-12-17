Google Maps Now Shows Nearest EV Charging Stations

Modified On Dec 17, 2019 11:05 PM By Rohit

The new feature shows directions, images, and timings of all the nearest charging stations

At a time when the EV market is growing gradually in India, Google Maps has added a feature that displays the nearest EV charging stations to one’s given location. One of the major advantages is that it helps the user to figure out the distance till the next charging station and make the most of the available range on their EV.

Upon searching for ‘EV charging stations’, Google Maps shows a list of those near or around you along with their directions, timings, and images, similar to any other location that you search for. Internationally, Google Maps also has filters to mention details such as operational status and plug type for the listed charging stations which makes it a lot more convenient to find the right one for your vehicle.

In terms of EVs currently on sale, Hyundai launched the Kona Electric which became India’s first long-range EV. Other than Hyundai, Tata is also set to launch new EVs in India starting with the Tigor EV. The Nexon EV is scheduled to be unveiled on December 19 . Joining the list, MG unveiled the ZS EV , its first electric SUV for the Indian market.

