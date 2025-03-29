Car News That Mattered This Week (March 24-29): New Car Launches And Spy Shots, Teasers Of Upcoming Cars, And More

Last week saw the launch of the high-performance 2025 Land Rover Defender Octa and spy shots of 2025 Kia Seltos and facelifted Tata Altroz

Last week saw the launch of a new model by Land Rover, the Defender Octa, along with the facelifted Kia EV6. During the same week, spy shots of two upcoming cars, the new-generation Kia Seltos and updated Tata Altroz surfaced online. Here is an overview of all the newsworthy events that happened last week.

2025 Land Rover Defender Octa Launched

Land Rover launched the Defender Octa, which is the most powerful Defender yet. It is available exclusively in the 5-door avatar and gets multiple upgrades over the standard Defender, such as better dimensions and powertrain.

Kia EV6 Facelift Launched

The Kia EV6 facelift was launched last week, which introduced changes to the design, powertrain and feature list. The carmaker is offering the facelifted EV at the same price as the outgoing model.

New Nissan Models Teased

Nissan teased two new models for the Indian market, which is in line with the Japanese carmaker's plans to have four offerings in India by 2026. The two models teased include a Renault Triber-based MPV and a compact SUV that will be based on the upcoming new-gen Renault Duster.

Tata Altroz Facelift Spied

A test mule of the 2025 Tata Altroz was spotted recently, which showcased some new design updates for the exterior, along with a feature never seen before in the premium hatchback segment.

New-gen Kia Seltos Spied Overseas

The interior of the 2025 Kia Seltos was spotted in one of its test mules in its home country last week. While the exterior has been spotted earlier, the new spy shots showcased the cabin, the design of which seems inspired by popular Kia offerings already on sale in India.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Details Revealed

Volkswagen revealed the powertrain and colour options of the upcoming Tiguan R-Line. The German carmaker also opened pre-launch bookings for the Tiguan R-Line. In other news, the carmaker also revealed some key features of the R-Line that increase the comfort and convenience factor of the SUV, along with some safety features.

Maharashtra Increases Deadline Of HSRP

Maharashtra Transport Department, which had earlier announced the implementation of high security registration plates (HSRP) mandatory before the start of FY2025-26, has now pushed it further back for a third time. This decision was prompted by a lack of expected turnaround of vehicles for the fitment of HSRP.

Force To Supply Gurkha To Indian Defence Force

Force Motors recently bagged a contract to provide the Indian Defence Force with an impressive number of units of the Gurkha. These units will be used by both the Indian Army and the Air Force.

Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Price Revision

Skoda rejigged colour choices for the Slavia and Kushaq. The change does not include a new exterior shade but makes some existing colour choices optional depending on the variants. These optional colour choices will now be available at a premium on top of the variant price.

