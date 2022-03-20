Published On Mar 20, 2022 09:51 AM By Sonny

A couple of new cars arrived on the scene and there was more news of upcoming models too

The Indian automotive space was mostly dominated by the arrival of the facelifted Toyota Glanza this past week, along with news of upcoming launches and reveals. Here’s a quick recap of the most important bits:

Facelifted Toyota Glanza Launched

The Glanza has been updated following the update of the Maruti Baleno, upon which it is based. This time, it gets visual distinction with a new front fascia and a different cabin theme. It gets the same feature set and powertrains as the new Baleno, with prices starting from Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). You can see our variant-wise explanations to figure out which one offers the best value.

Renault Kwid Variant List Reshuffled

The entry-level Renault model has been updated for 2022 with a rejigged variant lineup. Its base trim is now the RXL and it gets a new RXL(O) variant as well. Also, the Kwid Climber is now offered in the same mustard yellow as the Triber.

Tata Altroz DCT Launch Date Confirmed

The Altroz is still the only model in its hatchback to not get an automatic transmission. However, this omission will be rectified with the introduction of a DCT automatic option on March 21.

Jeep Meridian India-spec Reveal Scheduled

The Meridian is Jeep’s long-awaited three-row premium SUV for India. It will be highly localised to keep its prices in check and has a lot in common with the Compass. Full details of the India-spec SUV will be shared on its reveal on March 29.

Tata Nexon EV Prices Hikes

India’s best-selling EV gets pricier ahead of its update scheduled to arrive later this year. The Nexon EV is now more expensive by Rs 25,000 across all variants.

Mahindra EV Concept Interior Teased

The future range of dedicated Mahindra EVs is expected to be previewed by a range of concepts under the banner of Born Electric Vision. We now have the first teaser of an interior which looks driver-centric with details similar to that of the XUV700.

