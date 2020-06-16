Bookings Open For BS6 Honda Civic Diesel; Launch In July 2020

Published On Jun 16, 2020 06:00 PM By Sonny for Honda Civic

The 1.6-litre diesel engine will continue to be offered with a manual gearbox

Civic’s 1.6-litre diesel engine is now BS6 compliant.

The 1.8-litre petrol engine was already BS6 ready when the Civic was launched in early 2019.

The BS6 Civic diesel is likely to attract a premium of around Rs 60,000 over the BS4 prices.

The Civic’s only rival these days is the Hyundai Elantra.

Honda has taken its time to update its 1.6-litre diesel engine to meet the new BS6 emission norms. That’s the diesel option for the Civic and now Honda has opened up bookings for the BS6 Civic diesel, which will be launched in July 2020.

In early 2019, Honda launched the tenth-gen Civic in India with a BS6-ready 1.8-litre i-VTEC petrol engine mated to a CVT automatic transmission. The 1.6-litre diesel was only offered with a 6-speed manual and has now been updated to meet BS6 norms with no expected change in performance over the BS4 version that was rated at 120PS of power and 300Nm of torque. Honda is expected to add a premium of around Rs 60,000 for the BS6 update, which means the updated diesel variants will be priced between Rs 21 lakh and Rs 23 lakh.

The Civic comes equipped with features like Honda Lane Watch camera, dual-zone auto AC, cruise control, power-adjustable driver’s seat, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Its safety list includes up to six airbags, vehicle stability assist, rear parking sensors, hill start assist, and rear ISOFIX child seat anchorage.

Honda’s mid-size sedan rivals the facelifted Hyundai Elantra (available with both BS6 petrol and diesel options) and the upcoming new-gen Skoda Octavia while the Toyota Corolla Altis has exited the Indian market. The petrol variants of the Civic are priced from Rs 17.93 lakh to Rs 21.24 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Its upcoming diesel variants can be booked online or at Honda dealerships too.

