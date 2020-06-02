Auto Premier League: Vote For Your Favourites And Win Prizes

Published On Jun 02, 2020 11:54 AM By CarDekho

Pick your favourite cars across 10 categories and stand a chance to win prizes worth over Rs 1 lakh

The nationwide lockdown and the global pandemic may have brought daily activities to a halt, but it can’t stop us from having some fun whilst at home. So we are giving you a chance to win big this summer. All you have to do is share your opinion on the cars you like or wish to buy and you could win up to Rs 1.5 lakh in prizes. Simply vote for YOUR favourite cars across 10 categories, take part in all three rounds of voting, and you could be one of the lucky winners!

The categories include Best Budget Hatches, Best MPVs, Best Sub-Compact SUVs, and even the Best Green Car. You can cast your vote in each of the 10 categories to improve your chances of winning in the Auto Premier League.

All you have to do is click on the competition banners you will see on www.CarDekho.com , www.BikeDekho.com and www.ZigWheels.com , answer a few questions, register your entry and start voting. Yes, it’s that simple.

The first round of voting will start on June 5, 2020, with a 48-hour window to cast your votes. In case you miss the first round of voting, you can still join the fun in the second and third rounds. Participants can even check their progress on the leaderboard.

Stay tuned for more details and good luck to all!