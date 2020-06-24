Apple Maps Gets Cycling And EV Routing Among Other Features With iOS 14 Update

Published On Jun 24, 2020 11:28 AM By Rohit

The EV routing feature will keep a track of the vehicle’s charge level and charger type to suggest a suitable route

The cycling feature will show elevation and inclines on a street.

It will first be introduced in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Shanghai and Beijing.

Maps will also alert vehicle owners when they are approaching speed cameras along the route.

Apple has currently tied up with BMW and Ford for the EV routing feature.

Apple will also be introducing congestion and green zone alerts in certain cities around the world.

Apple’s operating system will be receiving an update around September 2020. The update will bring new features and updates to various official applications including the Apple Maps. It will receive a bunch of updates including cycling and EV routing.

The new cycling feature will help users ride their bikes along bike lanes, paths, and bike-friendly roads. Cyclists will be able to check traffic and set routes to avoid steep inclines or stairs on a particular street. Apple will first introduce the cycling feature in cities like New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Shanghai and Beijing while new ones will be added later.

In case of EV routing, Maps will automatically add charging stops along your route and include the charging time when calculating the ETA. Once you enter your EV on the iPhone, Maps will keep a track of its current charge and the type of charger, thereby helping it suggest the most suitable route. Apple has tied up with BMW and Ford to support the EV routing feature and will add more brands in the coming months.

Apple will also be introducing congestion and green zones on the Maps in certain cities around the world to reduce traffic and improve the air quality. It will help vehicle owners to easily spot the dense areas and will also suggest alternative routes. Additionally, iPhone users in China can enter their vehicle’s registration number in their Apple device to know which days they can enter the dense areas as per this number. The Maps will also alert the vehicle owners when they are approaching speed cameras along their route and they can also check where individual cameras are located on the map.

Apple has also revealed that its CarPlay app will get a host of new features including new app categories and wallpapers. The tech giant is also set to introduce the ‘ Car Key’ feature starting with BMW’s facelifted 5 Series.