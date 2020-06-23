Apple CarPlay Set To Get More Features With iOS 14 Update

Modified On Jun 24, 2020 10:40 AM By Rohit

Apple CarPlay currently features in more than 500 models from various carmakers around the world

Apple CarPlay was first introduced in 2014.

The tech brand says the app is available in 80 per cent of cars sold worldwide.

The update will bring new features such as wallpapers, app categories, and more.

The iOS 14 with the updated CarPlay will roll out around September 2020.

Apple has revealed the first look of its iOS 14 operating system ahead of its official release at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020. With this, the tech giant will roll out updates to various apps including the Apple CarPlay. With it already being a part of over 500 models (including entry-level cars like the Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-GO ), we can simply expect the update to add more features to help iPhone owners use the connected car tech features in a much better way. So let’s take a look at all the new features of the app:

Wallpapers- You can now choose and set a wallpaper to the dashboard and home screen of your CarPlay app from the given lot.

App categories - With the latest update, Apple will be introducing new app categories such as third-party parking, EV charging, and quick food-ordering.

Horizontal status bar - Owners will be able to set a status bar on the bottom of the CarPlay screen on all the vertically placed touchscreen infotainment systems allowing wider app views.

Additional keyboards - The update will integrate Chinese and Japanese keyboards, thereby increasing the app’s usability.

Share your estimated time of arrival (ETA)- Another key feature that will make its way to the app is the ability to share your ETA with family and friends with the help of Siri.

Send audio messages - Users will also be able to share new audio messages or reply to one via Siri.

Developer application program interface (API) enhancements- The update will bring more tools to audio, messaging and voice over internet protocol (VoIP) apps. Messaging and VoIP apps will show lists of past conversations or contacts, while audio apps will show album art within lists for easy access to content.

Also Read: Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked For 16th Consecutive Day, Diesel At New High

Apple has been offering the CarPlay app for over five years now and it is currently available on 80 per cent of the cars sold worldwide. While it was introduced in 2014 as an optional feature, it is either standard or available as an option on many cars since 2016. You can check out all the Apple CarPlay-compatible models here . The iOS 14 with the updated CarPlay will roll out around September 2020.

Along with the CarPlay update, Apple has also revealed the Car Key feature that can be used to lock/unlock the car with your Apple iPhone. To know which car will be the first to get it, click here .