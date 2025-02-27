Why are Indian Buyers Still Hesitant About EVs? Key Concerns & Solutions

Read here to understand EV adoption in India, key challenges, and how CarDekho helps customers with complete insights, financing, and charging solutions in India

EVs are now a big rage in India! Clearly, a huge welcome shift is happening. It’s EV time, finally. Aligned with the global shift, India’s automobile industry has rolled out the red carpet for the increasing number of consumers across the country who are keen to buy electric vehicles (EVs). Propelled by concerns related to toxic air quality, rising pollution and environmental concerns, most Indian consumers want to mark their car buying choices mindfully, and preferably with a sustainable impact.

However, a conservative and slightly hawkish stance is also prevalent among those who share their reservations when it comes to buying EVs. In this discussion, let’s examine factors that deter many consumers from buying EVs when they are looking for a new car.

Electric Vehicle Industry in India: What Deters Indian Buyers?

Let’s look at some key factors that worry Indian buyers who are looking for EVs:

Decoding Higher Purchase CostHow many potential car buyers are aware that currently India imports lithium from other countries to meet the demand? Now if more consumers in India understand the dynamics of what this means and how it translates into higher pricing for greater value, EVs would not be seen as hugely expensive but as a means of opting for premium yet eco-friendly choices.

Range Anxiety Hinders EV PurchaseRange anxiety pertains to a deep seated worry that the vehicle will run short of power and break down before reaching the destination. This can be a cause of tension for consumers.

Inadequate Charging InfrastructureCost-conscious customers are also worried about the network of EV charging infrastructure. A Deloitte study indicates that 42% of Indian consumers are concerned about the lack of public charging infrastructure.

Extended Charging TimesCharging an EV is time consuming. This is yet another pain point for potential EV buyers.

Battery Longevity and Safety Concerns

How safe is an EV’s battery technology? There are no clear studies or research findings that bring clarity on this concern. EV batteries remain a tricky terrain for India consumers amidst mixed signals pertaining to reports of battery degradation and few instances of thermal runaway, which led to fires.

Host of Micro Issues

Indian consumers are still in two minds when it comes to buying EVs.Inconsistent power supply across certain locations, the limited number of EV models and most importantly, the niggling worry of being stuck in the woods or in unsafe remote locations due to lack of charging facilities add serious dents to the overall value proposition of EVs.

Making EVs More Popular: Roadmap for Building Consumer Trust

Real life hindrances and consumer biases may be many but the quest for happiness and satisfaction is an underlying theme for any consumer. Candid, fact-based comparisons can be brought forth by EV manufacturers to highlight the advantages of EVs.

Notably, here are a few more salient pointers to boost EV visibility across the country:

1. Tax incentives and subsidies For EVs

For cost conscious car buyers in India, tax incentives are a much favoured sop. So are subsidies for EVs. States are rolling out the red carpet to enable faster EV adoption but we know that high initial costs remain a hurdle when it comes to EV purchases.

2. Strengthening Robust Network of Charging InfrastructureIndustry collaborations can facilitate robust network expansion of charging structures. This will address consumer concerns on range anxiety.

3. R&D in Battery TechnologyRobust R&D is essential to drive innovation and blend it with customer preferences and requirements that align with positive purchase outcomes.

4. Consumer Awareness and Industry-Wide Campaigns Knowledge is a consumer’s fuel to make purchasing decisions in an impactful way. EV manufacturers should propel consumer awareness and organise industry wide seminars and social media campaigns to highlight the benefits of EVs. Playing up real-life EV success stories or demonstrating real-world use cases can build trust.

5. Diverse EV Portfolios

As the saying goes, ‘Variety is the spice of life’ and more so, if you are an Indian car buyer! EV portfolios can be made as diverse and appealing as possible, thereby fulfilling the aspirational goals of a wide spectrum of Indian consumers from all walks of life. Notably, digital platforms such as CarDekho provide an assortment of diverse options to educate consumers and help them decide what works best for their needs.

Bridging Knowledge Gaps Through CarDekho

CarDekho, India's leading car search platform, plays a pivotal role in bridging the gap between consumers and electric vehicles. With fact-based insights, real-time query resolution and user-friendly platform, CarDekho empowers Indian car buyers to make smart and independent decisions - here’s how:

● Extensive EV Listings: Skim through CarDekho’s comprehensive listing of electric vehicles, with detailed information, pricing, reviews, specifications, etc.

● Charging Station Locator: Bid adieu to worries related to EV charging stations! CarDekho’s locator helps consumers to spot and locate EV charging stations across the country. This helps car buyers to forge ahead with confidence.

● Financial Support: Cost-conscious buyers find easy financing options on CarDekho’s platform, including loans and EMI plans.

● Informative and Educational Content: As a leading platform that embodies every Indian family’s aspirational goals, CarDekho values knowledge and information as the key pillars of a trustworthy digital ecosystem. Consumers can choose from a wide listing of topical blogs, candid reviews and expert opinions to learn about the benefits of EVs. Information and facts are the essential building blocks to spark confidence among potential EV buyers.

Summing Up

In India, EVs hold the promise of being environment-friendly while enabling smooth rides, lower running costs and most importantly, tax benefits that make life easier for consumers. For cost-conscious buyers, leading digital platforms such as CarDekho provide financial support and real-time knowledge-centric insights to guide consumers to embrace smart mobility-centric choices and a brighter future with renewed confidence.

