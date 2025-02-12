Watch: MG Windsor EV Variants Explained: Which Variant To Pick?

The MG Windsor EV is being offered in three broad variants: Excite, Exclusive and Essence

MG Windsor EV, the most recent addition to MG India’s electric lineup, is a crossover that offers comfortable and feature-rich cabin experience. The Windsor EV is being offered in three broad variants – Excite, Exclusive and Essence – priced between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Though it comes with a single 38 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of up to 332 km, each of its three variants are packed with comprehensive features. Owing to its variety of trims and colour options on offer, finding the right variant which suits your needs can be challenging.

In one of our latest YouTube videos on CarDekho, we have explained the variant-wise feature distribution for the MG Windsor EV. We started off with the distribution of exterior colour, then moved on to powertrain details. After this we explain the features spread across Excite, Exclusive, and Essence variants. You can check that detailed video here:

MG Windsor: Variant-wise Prices

Variants Price Excite Rs 14 lakh Exclusive Rs 15 lakh Essence Rs 16 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, PAN India

MG Windsor: Powertrain Options

​​The MG Windsor comes with a single electric motor and the specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 38 kWh No. of electric motor 1 Power 136 PS Torque 200 Nm Claimed Range 332 km

Please note: The battery and motor pack remains the same across all the variants.

MG Windsor: Features and Safety

The Windsor EV is packed with amenities like a 15.6-inch touchscreen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and an 8.8-inch digital driver display, a wireless phone charger, cruise control, and auto AC.

Its safety net includes 6 airbags (as standard), a hill hold assist and a 360-degree camera. It is also equipped with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchors, and rear parking sensors.

MG Windsor: Rivals

The MG Windsor rivals the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV.

