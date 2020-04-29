Toyota Vellfire Golden Eyes Special Edition Unveiled

Published On Apr 29, 2020 12:29 PM By Sonny for Toyota Vellfire

It gets gold surrounds for the headlamps and a few other cosmetic changes

The Vellfire MPV gets a special Golden Eyes edition for select markets.

Cosmetic changes include a gold surround around its LED headlamps, a black front grille, special garnish on the boot and special all-black interior upholstery.

Toyota is unlikely to offer the Golden Eyes edition for the Vellfire in India

Vellfire is available in a single, luxury-spec Executive Lounge variant in India.

The Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV has been given some special treatment for a new Golden Eyes edition. It is based on the less luxurious Z variant which is offered in select markets like Japan. The Golden Eyes edition has been launched alongside a similar special edition for its sister MPV, the Alphard Type Gold.

For the Golden Eyes edition, the Vellfire gets gold decorations for the LED headlamps, a black-plated front grille and more garnishings around the back. It also gets a special interior upholstery that combines perforated suede and synthetic leather. The Vellfire Golden Eyes is available with the 2.5-litre petrol engine which is offered in Japan with 2WD, 4WD and a hybrid version as well.

The Z variant of the Vellfire comes in 7-seater and 8-seater configurations and is equipped with features like a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, lots of active safety systems, parking assistance systems and a powered back door.

Toyota is unlikely to offer the Golden Eyes treatment of the Vellfire in India. Here it is available in a single luxury variant called the Executive Lounge which is equipped with features like power-adjustable VIP seats in the middle row, a twin sunroof, rear entertainment screen and tri-zone climate control. It is powered by the 2.5-litre petrol engine with a hybrid setup and 4WD. The Vellfire is priced at Rs 79.50 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India) and its closest rival is the Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

