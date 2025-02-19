Toyota Innova EV 2025: Is It Coming To India?

An evolved version of the Toyota Innova EV concept was showcased at the 2025 Indonesia International Motor Show

An evolved version of the Toyota Innova EV concept was showcased at the 2025 Indonesia International Motorshow. As evident in the lead image, it is based on the Crysta and not the new Hycross. Before questions arise about its possible India launch, we must address that Toyota hasn’t uttered a word till now about its introduction here. This car is still in conceptual stages and a production version is yet to be revealed in international markets.

But here’s why we feel that introducing the all-electric Innova EV could be a gamechanging move for Toyota, especially in India.

Toyota Innova EV 2025: What Has Changed This Time Around

The electric Toyota Innova was already showcased on previous occasions. But this time around, the concept had some minor changes such as new LED headlights and tail lights. Like before, it has a blanked off grille. It also sits on the current model’s alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin boasts an EV-specific instrument cluster and the automatic gearlever has been replaced by buttons for the gear selector.

Innova + EV = Possible Blockbuster

We all know how popular the Toyota Innova is, even its current Hycross and Crysta iteration. Adding an electric powertrain could help boost the sales of the Innova nameplate. We have already seen this with models like the Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon and Tata Punch, where introduction of an electric powertrain has helped boost sales and even achieved highest ever sales for the nameplate.

At the moment, the only electric MPV you can buy south of Rs 50 lakh is the BYD e Max 7. Later this year, the Kia Carens EV is set to be introduced, but still your choice is limited to two models. Options are very limited and if you want a practical electric car that can carry 7 occupants, there is barely any other choice. Introduction of the Toyota Innova EV will give buyers additional choice in the segment.

Also, considering that the diesel Innova Crysta is priced between Rs 19.99 lakh and Rs 26.82 lakh (ex-showroom), a sub Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag for the Innova EV seems achievable.

Conceptually..realistic!

This time around, Toyota has revealed the specifications of the Innova EV and they seem potent on paper. A 59.3 kWh battery pack powers an e-motor putting out 182 PS and a whopping 700 Nm. Claimed range figures are yet to come to light, but the specifications seem good enough to do around 350-400km before a top up.

This range seems ample not just for those who do intercity trips frequently, but also for those whose city commutes are long. Another use case is that in commercial applications, where cost of running will be negligible compared to a diesel Innova while offering the same space and comfort.

Innova EV = Innova?

The Toyota Innova EV is based on a vehicle that’s known to provide a comfortable ride, tough build, bullet proof reliability and affordable maintenance. The electric version should boast the same qualities, which is associated with the Toyota badge. Also, considering that it’s the EV version, while the outright purchase price will be higher, every day running and maintenance costs are expected to be on the lower side.

For now, a lot of this is wishful thinking. Toyota has not confirmed any plans of launching the Innova EV.

