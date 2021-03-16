This Chinese Luxury MPV Has A Sliding Teacup Table And Fridge!

Modified On Mar 16, 2021 03:44 PM By CarDekho

The luxury MPV segment has begun expanding in India. Here are some features and tech that we hope to see in the near future

From the Maruti Omni to the Toyota Innova, minivans and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) have always dotted the Indian automotive landscape. These days carmakers and car buyers seem to be smitten with SUVs. But for most Indian families, a big and spacious MPV can offer more seats and better third row comfort than a similarly priced SUV.

That’s why carmakers such as Kia, Renault, Maruti Suzuki and even Mercedes-Benz have launched MPVs for different segments in India over the last two years. Speaking of Kia, there’s a new rival for the Carnival that resides just across our northern border in China, the Roewe iMAX8 MPV.

Also read: Kia’s New Electric Crossover Design Detailed In 8 Pictures

This luxury minivan falls between the Toyota Innova and Kia Carnival in terms of size. The front fascia reminds us of the MG Hector with its oversized grille and air vents. It also has a thin LED strip that runs atop the grille between the headlamps like the Kia Seltos. Overall, the sharp creases and flared fenders give the car a businesslike appearance and coherent aesthetic.

The Roewe iMAX8 is based on the Maxus G20 MPV that has replaced the G10 in China. We saw the MG G10 when it was unveiled for India at Auto Expo 2020. In China, the Roewe iMAX8 is currently available with a 234PS and 360Nm 2.0-litre petrol engine, but an all-electric version is also on the cards.

The executive-MPV aesthetic is present in the interior as well. The dashboard features a layered design and a floating 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. A similarly-sized screen behind the steering wheel functions as the digital driver’s display. Roewe claims that the iMAX8’s air filter can remove not just allergens and pollutants from the cabin air but also microbes including the coronavirus. Second row passengers get massaging seats with in-built footrests that pop out when you recline the seats.

Now for the feature highlight of this car: a movable centre console that slides back and forth at the touch of a button! Watch it in action in the embedded video at 2:45.

You can summon it from any seat in the Roewe iMAX8, and it’ll slide silently to you like a robotic trolley cart. The front half of the ‘mobile magic bar’ is a hot-or-cold refrigerator, and the rear is a pop-out tray which can present to you anything from paper napkins to cigars. You can even have a tea set or coffee cups in here! Whether you use the iMAX8 as a family car or a Vegas hotel shuttle, you can configure the mobile centre console for the convenience of rear seat passengers.









Equally exciting is the iMAX8’s safety and driver assistance package. There is a 360-degree camera and 12 ultrasonic sensors which monitor the vehicle’s environment. The adaptive cruise control system can bring the car to a complete stop and provides assistance in traffic jams. Other features are autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and six airbags.

In its home country, the Roewe iMAX8 retails for CNY 189,000 to CNY 254,000 (approximately Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh). If Roewe’s parent company SAIC ever decides to bring it to India, the iMAX8 will be a Kia Carnival rival. Like the Korean MPV, the iMAX8’s features list and practicality surpasses similarly priced SUVs.