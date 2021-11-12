Published On Nov 12, 2021 12:33 PM By Tarun for Maruti Ertiga

The Sport FF gets multiple, er, sporty-looking cosmetic upgrades over the standard Ertiga

The Indonesia-spec Ertiga is available in Standard, Sport, and Sport FF variants.

The new Sport FF gets a dual-tone theme, mesh grille, LED DRLs, and bumper extensions.

The cabin remains unchanged save for new seat upholstery and IRVM-integrated rearview camera.

Continues with the same 104PS 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Appears to be a market-specific model, unlikely to come to India.

Suzuki has revealed the Ertiga Sport FF at the ongoing 2021 GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). It's essentially a sportier-looking version of the regular MPV, thanks to its many cosmetic enhancements. The Ertiga is now available in three variants: standard, Sport, and Sport FF.

The Ertiga Sport FF is finished in a standard white-and-black dual-tone theme. At the front, it gets a new mesh grille and air dam, inverted L-shaped LED DRLs surrounding the fog lamps, and skirt-type bumper extension with red accents. The side profile seems to get skirts, black decals, and blacked-out ORVMs with red accents. At the back, it gets a roof-mounted spoiler, red garnish on the boot, and bumper extensions.

The Ertiga Sport also gets these changes, save for the dual-tone theme, blacked-out inserts, and decals. All the upgrades mentioned above are not present in the regular Ertiga.

The interior, though, is essentially unchanged, except for the new seat upholstery with red accents and rear parking view integrated into the IRVM (internal rear view mirror). The Ertiga Sport FF’s cabin is finished in an all-black theme with a thick faux wooden strip running along the dashboard.

The feature list remains the same as the standard MPV. The Sport FF gets projector headlamps, push-button engine start/stop, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and automatic AC. Safety is covered by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-hold control, and a rear parking camera.

There are changes to the mechanicals. The Ertiga Sport FF continues with its 104PS/138Nm 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic.

The Sport FF retails from RP 258,350,000 to RP 268,150,000 (Rs 13.51 lakh to Rs 14.02 lakh) (ex-showroom). It demands a premium of up to Rs 1.27 lakh over the regular Ertiga and up to Rs 67,000 over the Ertiga Sport.

All said and done, the latest variant is unlikely to come to India, considering it seems to be a market-specific model meant for Indonesia only.

Read More on : Ertiga on road price